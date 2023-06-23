For Aaron Rodgers, continuation is key. The quarterback love to play with his friends and he more than often speaks publicly about it to pressure the front office of the team he's playing to sign some of his past teammates.

When Rodgers' minicamp holdout in 2021 attracted the attention of the media due to his reportedly begrudge with some of the decisions made by the Green Bay Packers, he said that he wanted to have a bigger say on the personnel decisions.

The result was the Packers acquiring Randall Cobb, who was already in decline and had lived the best years of his career in Green Bay, but absolutely wasn't the same player anymore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, with Marcedes Lewis still a free agent after a lengthy spell with the Packers, NFL fans are calling for the New York Jets, the quarterback's new team, to sign him.

Which Rodgers' Green Bay teammates will be playing with him in New York?

The two biggest examples are wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Billy Turner, who both were part of the Packers teams who made the NFC Championship Game for consecutive years.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets in free agency one month before the quarterback was traded to New York. Turner signed a one-year contract right after the trade was confirmed.

When will Rodgers make his Jets debut?

He will make his first start for the Jets on Monday, Sept. 11, against the Buffalo Bills.

The Monday Night Football game in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the Jets' green and white. The game is also expected to have a ton of tributes on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Jets play Kansas City in Week 4, giving us a mouth-watering matchup between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

The AFC is loaded this year, with so many good teams and so many good quarterbacks that, even with a legendary quarterback under center, there are no guarantees that the Jets will be in the playoff picture when January comes, and this is something that's been discussed even among NFL circles.

Poll : 0 votes