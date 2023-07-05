Fantasy Football 2023: 5 breakout stars to watch out for in 2023 NFL season

Each Fantasy Football season features new breakout NFL superstars that elevate themselves into the elite tier of performers. While some of them have gradually built up their production annually, others can sometimes seemingly come out of nowhere.

The team situation of each new season, including schemes and roster support, play a factor in potential breakouts.

With the 2023 Fantasy Football season right around the corner, and draft season really picking up in August, many managers are preparing for their upcoming campaign. Wise fantasy owners will keep a close eye on these potential breakout stars in 2023 to try and use them for winning their leagues.

Here are the five leading contenders to emerge as breakout stars in the upcoming NFL season.

#1 - Justin Fields

Justin Fields

Justin Fields already had a breakout rushing performance in 2022, recording the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. While many believe he will regress in that category in the upcoming season, he could potentially become a rushing staple, like Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson.

Further contributing to Fields' rise to potential superstardom is the team's added focus to surround him with more weapons in the passing game. The biggest move they made was acquiring DJ Moore, giving him a true number-one option for the first time in his career. Improving his passing numbers this year could elevate his game to the next level.

#2 - Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley

The last time Calvin Ridley played a full season, he recorded 1,374 yards with the Atlanta Falcons and was selected as an All-Pro. While that was back in the 2020 NFL season, he will enter 2023 still just 28 years old and in his athletic prime.

He also gets a major boost in Fantasy Football by joining Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence had a breakout 2022 season without the use of a true number-one wide receiver. That's where Calvin Ridley comes in. Along with Christian Kirk and Zay Jones putting up strong numbers last year, the much more talented Ridley has massive potential in Doug Pederson's offense.

#3 - Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco has seen his role continually increase during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs since being a seventh-round draft pick. He has now emerged as their top running back, surpassing Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

In a high-powered offense led by Patrick Mahomes, this could signal huge production from Pacheco in 2023.

If Pacheco does take over as a featured back, as he's expected to this year, he could potentially elevate himself to the top tier in Fantasy Football.

He has already finished within the top 15, despite being in more of a committee. He's also expected to get all of the goal-line work, and with how many points the Chiefs always score, he should get plenty of touchdown opportunities.

#4 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has so much upside in Fantasy Football for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, he could realistically finish the year as the No.1-ranked running back. The Dallas Cowboys are so confident in his abilities that they felt comfortable enough to release Ezekiel Elliot.

While Pollard already broke out in 2022, he can do so again this year to another level in Fantasy Football. He's already performed well in a timeshare with Elliot, but now the backfield fully belongs to Pollard.

With Mike McCarthy calling the plays and admitting he plans to run the ball more, Fantasy Football could see their next elite running back.

#5 - Darren Waller

Darren Waller

Darren Waller was once one of the highest-rated Fantasy Football tight ends, just behind Travis Kelce and surpassing George Kittle. This was the result of his massive 2019 and 2020 seasons, eclipsing 1,100 yards each year. His production has significantly regressed since then, removing him from the elite class of tight ends in Fantasy Football.

Waller has a brand new opportunity in the 2023 NFL season to break out once again, as he once did four years ago with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was traded to the New York Giants during the offseason and will immediately become the best and most established weapon in their passing game. He should, in theory, be targeted heavily, giving him a chance to get back to the elite tier.

