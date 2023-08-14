In NFL fantasy football, many of the rookies of recent times fail to live up to expectations, but there are plenty of excellent options in 2023 you should pick up for your teams.

The 2023 NFL Draft class had many of the highest-rated offensive prospects we've seen in recent times, with skill position players being highly sought-after by NFL coaches and GMs.

This class has the potential to be one of the most electrifying in recent times, with many studs being excellent fantasy football options heading into the new season.

Fantasy Football 2023: 5 NFL rookies you should draft

#5 - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Deuce Vaughn may not have been selected until round six of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he looked excellent in the Dallas Cowboys' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Vaughn stands at just 5'-5" tall, but could play an important role in the Cowboys' 2023 offense. Behind starter Tony Pollard, Vaughn has a chance to make the RB2 slot his own, but still has an ADP of 236, and a ranking of RB66.

Should Vaughn continue his impressive offseason, you could steal him toward the end of your draft. Also, Tony Pollard has never been a starter in the NFL, so if he has any durability concerns the door is open for Vaughn.

#4 - Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

Many were shocked to see Sam LaPorta become the second tight end taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, ahead of Michael Mayer, who went a few picks later.

However, the Lions may have a potentially elite pass-catching tight end in their ranks. LaPorta set the all-time Iowa record for receptions for a tight end, as well as having the second-most yards at the position. This is significant because star tight ends George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant all went to Iowa.

LaPorta's current ADP is 160 overall, and he's TE17, according to fantasypros.com, so he'll likely go undrafted in your league. This could be a sneaky-good pickup later in your fantasy football draft.

#3 - Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens attempted to get Lamar Jackson an offensive weapon when they took Boston College WR Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers will likely begin the season as WR3 behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, but in recent times, there's been many WRs who began the year down the depth chart before bursting onto the scene. One recent example was Justin Jefferson, who didn't immediately start for the Minnesota Vikings, before becoming the best wide receiver in football.

Flowers' current ADP is #120 overall and is ranked as WR49. He will more than likely face second or third-string defensive players when he's on the field early, so look to him to make an immediate impact.

#2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new rushing attack heading into 2023, replacing Jamaal Williams and DeAndre Swift with David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs looks likely to take on the RB1 role, and will be an excellent fantasy football option.

The Alabama rookie will run behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, as well as arguably the best run game in the league. His current ADP is No. 36 overall and RB14, but he could easily end 2023 as a top-8 back.

#1 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

One of the biggest questions in fantasy football heading into 2023 is just how high you should draft Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson.

Robinson has looked electric in camp, both out of the backfield and when lined up as a wide receiver, meaning he could have excellent PPR value. His current ADP is nith overall, and he's ranked as RB3, but there's no reason to say he won't end his rookie year as RB1 if he can remain healthy.

