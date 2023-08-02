Fantasy Football 2023: 8 Dynasty players to buy low and sell high

When it comes to Dynasty Fantasy Football, many of the best picks are sleepers you can nab in the later rounds.

These players may be relative unknowns who are due to break out, or are veterans who the majority of players don't think have anything left in the tank.

You might be playing Dynasty for the first time and partaking in a Startup Draft, or you're into a new Dynasty season where you'll be taking part in a Rookies-only Draft. There are plenty of players you can pick up who you can buy low and sell high!

#1 - Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown

Despite already having Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, and Chris Evens on the roster, the Bengals took RB Chase Brown with their fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mixon has a history of injuries, and Williams has already suffered an injury during training camp, leaving the door for Brown wide open.

Amongst rookies, he's currently RB9 in Dynasty, which is low for a potential RB2 in an offense as electric as Cincinnati's.

#2 - Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua at the NFL Combine

The LA Rams may have disappointed in 2022 following their Super Bowl win the season prior, but outside of Cooper Kupp they have no elite WRs on the roster. LA took WR Puka Nacua with the 177th overall pick in the draft and he's hugely impressed coaches in training camp.

He'll compete with the likes of Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson for targets behind Kupp, meaning there's a chance he ends the year as WR2. Nacua is ranked as WR14 in Dynasty, so if you're only drafting rookies he's well worth picking up.

#3 - Eric Grey, RB, New York Giants

The New York Giants may have superstar running back Saquon Barkley on their roster, but after that, the backfield is wide open. Matt Breida is currently RB2, but rookie Eric Grey could easily replace him in that role immediately.

In 2022, Grey had 1,400 rushing yards as well as the 16th most targets for running backs in college. Grey is a do-it-all back who has proven he can be a solid RB2 in your Dynasty league.

In addition, Barkley is still in a contract dispute with New York, so Grey can be an excellent long-term addition to your team.

#4 - Charlie Jones, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Charlie Jones at the NFL Combine

Another Bengals offensive weapon worth looking at if you're drafting rookies-only is WR Charlie Jones out of Purdue. The Bengals took Jones with their fourth-round pick after he amassed 97 receptions for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Cincinnati has Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd in their loaded wide receiver room, but will eventually have to move on at least one of them. If Jones can develop and become a part of this offense, he is a prime buy low and sell high candidate. He's available in most Dynasty leagues and is ranked WR15 amongst rookies.

#5 - Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Can Rashaad Penny become a Dynasty Fantasy Football legend?

Beginning the list of already-established NFL players to target in Dynasty is new Eagles RB Rashaad Penny. He has struggled with injuries throughout his time in the NFL, but leaves Seattle to play behind arguably the best offensive line in football.

Philadelphia has no established RB1, meaning the position is wide open after Miles Sanders' departure. This means Penny's ADP of 158 and ranking of RB45 seems very low.

#6 - Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup could be a great Dynasty Fantasy Football pick-up

Many NFL fans seem to forget just how good Michael Gallup was before his horrendous ACL injury back in 2021. The Cowboys agreed as they signed him to a five-year, $62.5m deal in March 2022.

Gallup may have failed to top 500 yards in each of the two previous seasons, having struggled with injuries, but if he's healthy in 2023, he can be an excellent outlet for Dak Prescott.

The 27-year-old Gallup will likely be relegated to WR3 behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. But his Dynasty fantasy ADP of 184 seems extremely low for WR3 on a potentially explosive Cowboys offense.

#7 - D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears

D'Onta Foreman could explode in fantasy realms with his new team

A journeyman to begin his career, D'Onta Foreman had the best year of his career with the Carolina Panthers going for 914 yards and five touchdowns in just nine starts.

He joined the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal this offseason, and has the potential to be the Bears' RB1 if he can fend off competition from Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson. Even if Foreman doesn't win the starting berth, he'll likely see plenty of carries at the goal line - great for fantasy football.

In terms of Dynasty fantasy football, Foreman has just turned 27 and will have plenty of good years left. His current ADP is 173 and he's ranked as the 52nd-best back, both of which are low for a running back likely to see plenty of touches in 2023.

#8 - Parris Campbell, New York Giants, WR

Parris Campbell, the next elite Dynasty Fantasy sleeper?

Former Colts WR Parris Campbell has struggled mightily with injuries during his brief NFL career, including a sports hernia, broken hand, as well as an MCL and PCL injury. Campbell had his best year in 2022, catching 63 passes for 623 yards and three scores in a poor Indianapolis offense.

He moves to the New York Giants for 2023, who outside of Darren Waller have no elite pass-catchers on the roster, meaning a spot for their top wideout spot could be filled by Campbell.

Campbell is still only 26, moves to a better team with a better QB, and still has an ADP of 202 in Dynasty fantasy football. If you can pick him up around this spot in your Startup Draft, it's a no-brainer.

