Fantasy Football injury updates: Exploring status of Breece Hall and Mark Andrews for Week 1

Players like Breece Hall and Mark Andrews become important cogs in any fantasy football team as Week 1 of the 2023 NFL football season rolls around. Normally, there should be no hesitation in drafting premier running backs and tight ends like them but the situation is different here. We explore if the two of them will make sense to be drafted into the fantasy teams.

Mark Andrews fantasy football outlook for Week 1

For the Baltimore Ravens, Mark Andrews has always been the go-to guy. They have added experience to the wide receiver corps with veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. now available. But Lamar Jackson will still depend a lot on Andrews.

Coming into the season, though, the tight end has now missed four straight practice sessions. There is fear that he will not be ready for Week 1. However, all indications point to him missing because the Baltimore Ravens are being careful with him rather than anything serious. While they have not indicated the nature of the injury, head coach John Harbaugh has said,

“You don’t need to panic about that. Tell the fans it’s going to be OK. He (Mark Andrews) should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game, and he should be fine. That’s where we’re at with that.”

Some have speculated that because the Ravens offensive mainstay has Type 1 Diabetes, it might be the reason why he is being given some time off practice in the summer months.

Based on that, he should start in Week 1. The Ravens come up against the Houston Texans in their opener. It is not the toughest assignment, one assumes, that they will face this season. Mark Andrews should play and should help his team managers put some points on the board.

Breece Hall fantasy football outlook for Week 1

Breece Hall is a phenomenal talent. He came into the NFL last season with a lot of expectations but faced an injury in the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 7. The ACL tear ended his season prematurely.

The Jets fans will hope he is back to his best this season. However, one never knows with running backs returning from an ACL injury. They may have lost a step in speed and power. Maybe his team believes the same as well.

They removed him from the PUP list in August, so he should be available. But they did go ahead and sign Dalvin Cook, which is a move that goes against the grain in a tight market for running back veterans. Therefore, even if they fully trust Breece Hall, they might ease him into the season and give more snaps to Cook.

Head coach Robert Saleh also reiterated that point last week when he said that while there might be an urge to play Hall immediately, they want to be 'smart' and 'diligent' with him.

The Jets also have another young option in Michael Carter, who can also come in and share some load. Saleh said of him,

"He has been great this entire offseason, very deliberate in the way he works through, and I am excited about him."

Based on that, we think that it is better to see how Week 1 goes Breece Hall and not draft him immediately. The Jets also face a tough assignment against the Buffalo Bills in their opening game, so fantasy points on offense might be at a premium anyway.

In our judgment, Mark Andrews is a solid pick that fantasy football managers can draft but they should be more circumspect with Breece Hall.

