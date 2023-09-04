Fantasy Football injury updates: Exploring status of T.J. Hockenson and Cooper Kupp for Week 1

With only a few days left for the new NFL season to begin, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is still dealing with a hamstring issue. This has been a worrying sight for the Los Angeles Rams as well as all the people who have him on their fantasy football teams.

In this piece, we will further discuss Kupp's injury and also Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, who could have a big season this year but dealt with some issues in the training camp.

Cooper Kupp fantasy outlook for Week 1

Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver missed multiple games last season due to an ankle injury. He had surgery last season and was healthy heading into the training camp.

However, a hamstring issue has derailed his preparation for the upcoming season. Sean McVay recently said that the wide receiver is day-to-day and also visited a specialist in Minnesota.

As of now, it's unlikely that Kupp will play in Week 1 and that will be a huge blow for the Los Angeles Rams. They have a pretty young team, and it will be interesting to see how Matthew Stafford deals without his favorite target.

As for the fantasy managers who have Kupp on their team or are planning to draft him, they can only hope that the receiver doesn't re-aggravate his hamstring issues.

Last season, Cooper Kupp only played nine games, in which he had 75 receptions for 812 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson fantasy outlook for Week 1

T.J. Hockenson: Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

Fortunately for the Minnesota Vikings, their star tight end T.J. Hockenson is not dealing with any injury. Earlier in the camp he missed some days due to ear infection and back stiffness, but is now ready to play in the season opener vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings made a big trade for Hockenson last season, and he recently signed a massive extension with them as well. He signed a four-year, $66 million contract extension with the franchise and will hope to come up big alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Last season, Hockenson didn't miss a single game. He had 86 recpetions for 914 yards and scored six touchdowns. Hopefully, he will stay healthy, as many people have him on their fantasy football teams.