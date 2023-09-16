Fantasy football injury updates: Latest on Colts WR Michael Pittman 

Michael Pittman had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season. The fourth-year player from USC finished with 97 yards and a touchdown during their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While they lost that season opener, his output indicates a strong connection between him and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. He's also feeling comfortable with head coach Shane Steichen's offense.

If he holds up this production, Pittman is on pace to collect over 1,500 passing yards this season. That’s a number All-Pro wide receivers typically attain. Therefore, this could be the breakout year that Indianapolis Colts fans and his fantasy football owners have been waiting for.

Michael Pittman injury update

Michael Pittman Jr. at practice. (Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Pittman wasn’t on the Colts’ injury report after Friday's practice. The remaining Colts' offensive players dealing with injuries are Zack Moss, Quenton Nelson, Andrew Ogletree, and Braden Smith.

Based on his Week 1 production, Michael Pittman looks free from injury. However, he suffered a hip injury before the Colts training camp started. That condition limited his participation during organized team activities (OTAs) and the mandatory minicamp.

But he was healed from this injury right before their training camp. He participated in the scrimmages without missing a beat, which showed in his performance against Jacksonville.

What happened to Michael Pittman?

Michael Pittman Jr. on the sidelines. (Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Pittman picked up the hip injury during the Colts' OTA last June. It was minor, to begin with, and they expected him to return before the season started. Despite that issue, the Colts have been cautious about his recovery, given that he’s one of their primary threats in the passing game.

Indianapolis wouldn’t want a repeat of Pittman’s rookie season, wherein he missed three games due to a leg calf strain. He also suffered a concussion late in the 2020 season but was cleared to play in the succeeding game after clearing protocols.

Pittman also missed Indianapolis’ 2022 Week 2 game against the Jaguars because of a leg quad strain.

When will Michael Pittman return?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (Image credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Since he’s not on the Colts’ injury report, Pittman will see action in Week 2 on the road against the Houston Texans. His fantasy football projections may take a hit because the Texans surrendered only 155 passing yards to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

While Houston has some talent in their secondary, Baltimore’s offensive strength fell right into the Texans’ defensive weakness. The Ravens exploited the Texans’ questionable run defense, leading to 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

It’s the same formula Steichen will likely utilize when they face Houston in Week 2. Therefore, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk, and Evan Hull might have increased numbers against the Texans. Richardson will use his mobility to keep the chains moving, too.

Putting a premium on the run game may cause Pittman’s stats to decrease, even if there will be throwing opportunities off play-action. Still, it’s best to keep him as a WR2 and let another wideout deliver more fantasy points.