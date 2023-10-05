Fantasy Football rest of season rankings: Listing top 10 WRs feat. Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson

Some wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson continue to thrive in fantasy football through Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Other wideouts like Nico Collins, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian Kirk are moving up the rankings among wideouts.

But while these players have been impressive, each team has 13 regular season games left. That’s a lot of football still to be played, and some teams are entering the most challenging phases of their schedules. Considering their upcoming matches from Weeks 5 to 17, here are the pass-catchers who will continue to rack up points for their fantasy owners.

Top 10 2023 rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for WRs featuring Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson

Wide receivers are often included among top-ranked players in fantasy football because they can quickly pile up yards. That said, these players will consistently deliver the points that will propel your fantasy football team to victory.

1) Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Wins have been hard to come by for Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. But even their first victory this season isn’t too impressive because they only won by eight points against the struggling Carolina Panthers. Ironically, Justin Jefferson hasn’t shown signs of struggling through Week 4.

He leads all wide receivers in yards (543) and tied for third in touchdowns (3). Jefferson is also tied for third in receptions with 33. Those numbers translate to an average of 25.8 fantasy points per game in points-per-reception mode. So far, his lowest output is 24 points in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moving forward, Jefferson will likely continue his excellent start to the season. Minnesota’s next three games are against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers. While the Niners remain undefeated, they are 17th in passing yards allowed. Meanwhile, Chicago ranks 29th in the same category.

Kansas City, Tyreek Hill’s former team, could be a challenge since they are eighth-best in passing yards allowed (190.5). But playing at home against the defending Super Bowl champions should boost Jefferson's Week 5 performance. That’s why he’s projected to have eight receptions and 105 yards against the Chiefs.

2) Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins’ 70-point Week 3 explosion against the Denver Broncos wasn’t even his best game. Yes, he had an impressive nine receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in that game. But that’s nothing compared to his 11 catches, 215 yards, and two touchdowns in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, consistency has been an issue for Tyreek Hill early in the season because he followed up those games with poor performances. He has struggled against better defenses, as shown by his 40 yards against the New England Patriots and 58 versus the Buffalo Bills.

But even in those games, Hill still yielded 15 and 10.2 points in PPR, respectively. Hill and the Dolphins will enter a three-game stretch against the New York Giants, the Panthers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles are 4-0, they are 27th in passing yards allowed.

Carolina and New York have better rankings than Philadelphia, but that’s because teams don’t need many yards and points to beat them. But when the opportunity arises, Hill will make those defenses pay if they don’t cover him well. Hill is projected to have 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 versus the Giants.

3) Davante Adams – Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Adams voiced his frustrations after the Raiders’ Week 4 loss to the Chargers. He made his teammates and himself accountable for their struggles. However, Adams could be off the hook because he has been consistent for Las Vegas.

He hasn’t gone below 66 receiving yards in his first four games this season. Conversely, he showed his All-Pro prowess when he torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense with 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. His 397 yards put him eighth among wideouts.

Those numbers yield reliable fantasy points. He has averaged 22.7 points through Week 4 and hasn’t gone below 12.6 in PPR. Meanwhile, the game against Pittsburgh led to 42.2 points. The Raiders will have the Green Bay Packers, the Patriots, and the Bears as their next three opponents.

Green Bay and New England are in the top 11 regarding passing yards allowed. However, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is out for the season due to a torn labrum. The Bears surrender 267.8 yards per game.

Therefore, Adams can make up a whopping amount of points during this stretch. He is projected to have 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against his former team.

4) Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Four games into the season, Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are on the same page again. Diggs has gone below 66 yards and has three 100-yard games—no wonder he piles up the fantasy points, to the delight of those who drafted him.

Diggs balled out in Week 4 against Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins, finishing with six catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an impressive 36 points in PPR mode! Before that gigantic AFC East showdown, Diggs had 26.2 points in their Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.

The Bills’ offensive train is running smoothly again, which might spell trouble for their upcoming opponents: the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Giants, and the Patriots. The Giants have been terrible, while the Jaguars allow 238.3 yards per game.

Therefore, expect Diggs to exploit the favorable coverage he’ll get during these games, which might be a lot. He is projected to have 85 yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

5) A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown

While the Philadelphia Eagles won in Week 2, Brown relayed to quarterback Jalen Hurts that he was fed up with his lack of touches. The rant worked as his production exploded over the next two games.

He had nine receptions for 131 yards in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, good for 22.1 fantasy points. He had 175 yards, nine catches, and two touchdowns a week later versus the Washington Commanders. That stat line translates to 38.5 points. Brown has averaged 20.6 points per game.

The Eagles may have found their groove, which is scary for their next three opponents: the Los Angeles Rams, the Jets, and the Dolphins. Miami is ranked 25th in passing yards allowed, while the Rams are in the top seven. The Jets are in the middle of the pack.

But with Brown surging, he can outmuscle and outsmart the defensive backs they will throw at him. No wonder he has risen through the rest of season rankings, three spots behind Tyreek Hill. Brown is expected to finish with 87 yards and a touchdown against the Rams in Week 5.

6) Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown has picked up where he left off. After earning his first Pro Bowl selection last year, he has 26 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns through Week 4 of 2023. While his average of 17.4 fantasy points isn’t as high as the others, he has been the most consistent.

He has tallied 19.1, 14.2, 19.6, and 16.6 points in four weeks, respectively. He hasn’t gone below five receptions in any game. His owners can expect the same steady production from him as the Lions face the Panthers, the Buccaneers, and the Baltimore Ravens over the next three weeks.

The Ravens could be a challenge because they are currently third in passing yards allowed. But against the Panthers in Week 5, St. Brown is projected to have 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. He could add more, given his ability to adjust against coverages.

7) CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys' defense has been stellar through four weeks, allowing only 7.25 points per game. Meanwhile, the offense has done their part, especially wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, he has struggled recently after collecting 143 yards in Week 2.

He had a combined eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and the Patriots. That’s why his points went down from 25.2 in Week 2 to 10.2 in Week 3 and 14.8 in Week 4. The 49ers defense, Dallas’ Week 5 opponents, can be challenging. However, they are in the middle of the pack in pass defense.

After which, the Cowboys will face the Chargers, the team that allows the most passing yards per game. Lamb should have a monster game against Los Angeles’ AFC team before Dallas enjoys their bye in Week 7. But against the Niners, Lamb is expected to have 79 receiving yards.

8) Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow’s health may have affected Chase’s performance through the first quarter of the 2023 season. But as the quarterback felt better, his wide receiver reaped the benefits. From 17.2 fantasy points in Weeks 1 and 2, he had 26.1 in Week 3 against the Chargers.

In Week 4, he collected a steady 14.3 against the Tennessee Titans. But while the wins don’t come easy for the Bengals, Chase is finally playing like a top-rated fantasy football asset. He will also benefit from facing the Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks before their Week 7 bye.

Both are among the eight worst teams in passing yards allowed. With Burrow declaring that he’s feeling better, it’s bombs away between him and Chase. That is why fantasy experts expect Chase to have 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

9) Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

From which galaxy did this kid come from? Kidding aside, he never had more than 900 receiving yards in each of his four college football seasons. Now, he has more receiving yards than Tyreek Hill four games into his rookie season.

He and Justin Jefferson are the only wideouts with over 500 receiving yards through Week 4. Oh yeah, did we already mention that he was a rookie and that the Los Angeles Rams have been playing without Cooper Kupp? Indeed, he’s making the most of his chances by tallying three 100-yard games.

Before the season, he wasn’t even in the top five tiers for wide receivers. Now, he is a must-have low-end WR1 or high-end WR2. Those still not jumping onto the bandwagon might be surprised that he had nine receptions, 163 yards, and a touchdown in Week 4.

Nacua and the Rams will face the Eagles, the Cardinals, and the Steelers in their next three games. With Kupp returning in Week 5, Nacua might have more open looks. Getting favorable coverages can help him sustain his average of 23.9 fantasy points per game in PPR.

10) Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

With Mike Williams out for the season and Quentin Johnston underutilized, Keenan Allen should get another bump in his production. But after a 215-yard performance against the Vikings in Week 3, he returned to earth with 32 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.

To his defense, he didn’t have to do much, and yet they still won against the Raiders. But his fantasy owners are worried after such a performance. Despite collecting only 12.2 fantasy points in Week 4, he still averages 25.7 per game. His output against Minnesota yielded a season-high 45.4 points.

After their Week 5 bye, the Chargers will face the Cowboys and the Chiefs, two teams with superb talent and disciplined defensive units.

However, he’s still on track to accomplish his 2023 season projections of 977 yards and five touchdowns. He can use this week to rest and come back stronger for the rest of the season.