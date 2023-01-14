Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Running back rankings

Running backs are often the difference between winning and losing in Fantasy Football. They produce some of the most polarizing scorelines, making it extremely important for managers to carefully analyze their weekly matchups. While this is an effective strategy in season-long Fantasy Football leagues, it may be even more so for playoff leagues due to the smaller field of available options.

This relatively new and increasingly popular format of Fantasy Football requires managers to be sharp with their decisions each week of the NFL Playoffs. The short length of the postseason and small player pool leaves little to no margin for error. This means running back decisions for their Wild Card round Fantasy Football lineup will be absolutely crucial.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs Fantasy Football Running Backs: Start 'Em

Saquon Barkley - New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have fueled the New York Giants offense with their rushing attack all season long. Barkley finished the 2022 Fantasy Football season as the RB5, while recording an RB2 finish against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. He will likely receive a heavy workload in the Wild Card round.

Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most consistent running backs during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. Especially since the Carolina Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. He was particularly impressive towards the end of the year, recording four top-five finishes across five games. The last time he played against the Seattle Seahawks, he finished as the RB4.

Travis Etienne - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne should be heavily leaned on by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. They have a 4-1 record this season when Etienne receives at least 15 carries. The Los Angeles Chargers are also one of only seven teams to allow 25 or more points per game to running backs in Fantasy Football. They also rank in the bottom three in yards per carry allowed.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs Fantasy Football Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Leonard Fournette - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette has taken a bit of a back seat to Rachaad White in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rushing game. Fournette has exceeded ten carries just once in his last five games, while White has done so five times in his last eight games. Both will face difficult challenges in the Wild Card round. The Dallas Cowboys rank in the top three in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III has been excellent during his first season in the NFL. He's currently the favorite to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He will face off against one of the biggest challenges in the Wild Card round, as the San Francisco 49ers have one of the best overall defenses in the NFL. The last time Walker played against them, he finished outside the top 25 running backs in Fantasy Football.

J.K. Dobbins - Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins is expected to receive as big a workload as he can handle in the Wild Card round. Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out with a knee injury, so the Baltimore Ravens should heavily rely on their rushing game.

Dobbins is still a risky player against the Cincinnati Bengals. They allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, including holding Dobbins to an RB58 finish in their last meeting.

Top 10 Fantasy Football RBs in NFL Wild Crad Playoffs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne, Jascksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

