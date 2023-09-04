Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2023: Week 1 QB rankings for Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and co.

Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season has finally arrived as the long offseason has officially concluded. Most leagues have already completed their fantasy drafts at this point, allowing managers to focus their full attention on their lineups for the opening slate of games.

Optimizing a lineup can often be the difference between a win and a loss. The importance of starting the correct players in fantasy football each week can't be overstated.

This is especially true for quarterbacks, the traditionally highest-scoring fantasy players. While the few studs must always be started, the rest of the options should be closely analyzed based on past performances and weekly matchups.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott

1. Dak Prescott

In 12 career games against the New York Giants, Dak Prescott has posted an impressive 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He faces off against his division rival again on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. He makes for a strong option in fantasy lineups facing a familiar opponent that he has plenty of proven success against.

2. Tua Tagovailoa

When he was healthy last year, Tua Tagovailoa was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins' high-powered passing attack played well to his strengths. He's an excellent streaming quarterback in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup is projected to be the highest-scoring NFL game in Week 1.

3. Jared Goff

Matchups are extremely important when making crucial fantasy lineup decisions every week. This makes Jared Goff a solid option for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goff will likely need to pass often to keep up with the defending champions, so his projected volume should result in a useful fantasy output this week.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson

1. Deshaun Watson

While Deshaun Watson led the entire in passing yards during his last full season, he didn't look like the same quarterback last year. He could bounce back strong this season, but he's probably best avoided in Week 1 of the 2023 season. It may take him a couple of games this year to get his momentum back, if he even does so at all.

2. Brock Purdy

After emerging as one of the biggest breakout stars last year, Brock Purdy spent most of the offseason recovering from an injury. He now faces a challenging matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 1. While he makes for a strong depth quarterback in fantasy football with a ton of upside this year, much better options are available in Week 1.

3. Aaron Rodgers

There's legitimate reason to be excited about Aaron Rodgers in fantasy football this year following his favorable team change to the New York Jets. He's still best avoided in Week 1 whenever possible. He's likely to get better as the year goes on as he adjusts to a brand new team for the first time, making him a candidate to get off to a slow start in the opening weeks.

Week 1 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Justin Herbert Josh Allen Jalen Hurts Trevor Lawrence Joe Burrow Tua Tagovailoa Dak Prescott Justin Fields Kirk Cousins Jared Goff Daniel Jones Geno Smith Deshaun Watson Russell Wilson Derek Carr Anthony Richardson Kenny Pickett Matthew Stafford Aaron Rodgers Ryan Tannehill Jordan Love Brock Purdy Desmond Ridder Baker Mayfield Jimmy Garoppolo Sam Howell C.J. Stroud Mac Jones Bryce Young Josh Dobbs

