Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2023: Week 1 RB rankings for Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and co.

Week 1 of any fantasy football season is often the most difficult to navigate due to the relative unknowns of new offensive roles. It's never really clear how an NFL team will distribute their workload during a new year, especially when they go through major roster or coaching changes during the offseason.

The running back position may be the best example of this. Starting the right running backs in a fantasy football roster can be the direct difference between winning and losing.

While managers should always start their studs, the rest of their lineup must be filled out strategically. Based on the Week 1 projections generated by the Start/Sit Optimizer, here are some running backs to target and others to avoid.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em: Running Backs

Week 1 RB starts

#1, Jahmyr Gibbs

While it's unclear how the Detroit Lions will distribute their backfield touches between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the projected game script suggests the rookie is a solid Week 1 option. He excels as a receiver and the Lions may have to throw many passes to keep up with the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs.

#2, J.K. Dobbins

Game script is also a favorable factor when considering J.K. Dobbins in fantasy football this week. The Baltimore Ravens are expected to play with a lead for the majority of their game against the Houston Texans. This should mean they will lean heavily on their ground game, creating a ton of opportunities for Dobbins to get carries.

#3, Jamaal Williams

While the New Orleans Saints' crowded backfield will be tricky to navigate this year, Week 1 sees a clear frontrunner to be featured. With Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller dealing with an injury, it should be Jamaal Williams carrying the workload.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Week 1 RB sits

#1, Javonte Williams

The Denver Broncos recently signed Samaje Perine to serve as injury insurance for Javonte Williams, who has been unable to stay healthy during his career so far. It's also unclear how their new head coach will distribute the backfield touches and if he will ease Williams back into the rotation. Williams should be avoided until he can prove he's fully recovered.

#2, Breece Hall

The New York Jets appear to be planning a backfield split between Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. With Hall returning from a major ACL injury last year, they may choose to lean more heavily on Cook in the early stages of the 2023 NFL season. This makes Hall best avoided in Week 1, but he should increase his workload as the year goes on.

#3, D'Andre Swift

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most frustrating running back situations for fantasy football this year. They are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL with one of the top offensive lines, but they appear destined for the dreaded committee approach. While D'Andre Swift has the most upside, he may not receive enough touches to be an asset.

Week 1 RB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Austin Ekeler Saquon Barkley Christian McCaffrey Tony Pollard Nick Chubb Josh Jacobs Rhamondre Stevenson Kenneth Walker Bijan Robinson Aaron Jones Travis Etienne Joe Mixon Derrick Henry J.K. Dobbins Rachaad White Jahmyr Gibbs Dameon Pierce Cam Akers Jamaal Williams Alexander Mattison James Conner Najee Harris Miles Sanders Raheem Mostert James Cook David Montgomery Isiah Pacheco Khalil Herbert D'Andre Swift Antonio Gibson

