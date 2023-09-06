Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2023: Week 1 WR rankings for Christian Kirk, George Pickens and company

Wide receivers have always been in the deepest position in fantasy football, with the most NFL players capable of contributing useful production. With the emergence of the modern passing game, they have become even more valuable.

Their massive potential scores can often have a direct impact on the outcome of a fantasy matchup, making it more crucial than ever to start the right wide receivers. Determining who to target and fade each week is largely dependent upon their projected roles within their offense, as well as their direct weekly matchup, among many other factors.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer combines all of the variables and generates fantasy football projections for all players. The tool helped create a list of wide receivers to ideally start or sit in fantasy rosters for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em: Wide receivers

Week 1 WR starts

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

#1, Mike Williams

Despite playing in a crowded Los Angeles Chargers' offense, Mike Williams makes for a solid wide receiver in fantasy lineups for Week 1. His matchup against the Miami Dolphins is projected to be the highest-scoring game of the week. Williams is a major red zone target, giving him a favorable situation in this enticing matchup.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars added Calvin Ridley during the offseason, this shouldn't affect Christian Kirk's role too much. He played most of his offensive snaps in the slot last year and should continue to do so, with Ridley lining up on the outside. Kirk enjoyed a breakout season last year and could take another step forward in year two of his new system.

Also read: Christian Kirk fantasy outlook

#3, Courtland Sutton

With Jerry Jeudy expected to miss Week 1 with an injury, Courtland Sutton will likely serve as the Denver Broncos' WR1 in Sean Payton's favorable offensive system. The rest of their wide receivers have little experience, so Sutton could be in line for a massive target share.

For managers looking to acquire any of these targets, make sure to use the fantasy football trade analyzer.

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Week 1 WR sits

#1, George Pickens

While George Pickens appears to have a bright fantasy football outlook this year, Week 1 doesn't provide an ideal starting situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers' potential future star. His challenging matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the NFL's best defenses, is one of the reasons why.

#2, Skyy Moore

With two of their top wide receivers departing during the offseason, there are plenty of additional targets available for the Kansas City Chiefs. The issue is that they have plenty of options to distribute them to. Skyy Moore is one of the best bets to emerge as their WR1 this year, but it's probably best to keep him as a bench stash in fantasy football for now.

Also Read: Skyy Moore fantasy outlook

#3, Juju Smith-Schuster

Juju Smith-Schuster downgraded to a much less favorable offensive system during the offseason, going from the Kansas City Chiefs to the New England Patriots. While he will have less target competition, that may not matter on one of the NFL's worst passing teams . He can be avoided in Week 1, especially in a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 1 WR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Amon-Ra St. Brown Ja'Marr Chase CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs Chris Olave Jaylen Waddle Keenan Allen Garrett Wilson Davante Adams AJ Brown DK Metcalf Calvin Ridley DeVonta Smith Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Amari Cooper Drake London Tee Higgins Christian Watson DeAndre Hopkins DJ Moore Deebo Samuel Diontae Johnson Mike Williams Brandon Aiyuk Christian Kirk Mike Evans Courtland Sutton

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!