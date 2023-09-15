Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2023: Week 2 QB rankings for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa and co.

Quarterbacks are always some of the most important fantasy football players because they are the highest-scoring position. This makes it crucial to start the right quarterback each week.

While the top few players in the position should always be started every week, regardless of their matchup, the rest of the options should only be plugged in for the right situations.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer can help all fantasy football managers get the most out of their lineups each week. For Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, it generated specific quarterbacks to target and others to fade, in order to give their managers their best shot at winning their matchup.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Week 2 QB starts

#1, Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence finished as the QB8 in fantasy football for Week 1, and has an even more favorable matchup in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. KC allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' star makes for an excellent option this week, especially considering he will likely need to throw the ball often to keep up with the Chiefs.

#2, Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an excellent performance in Week 1, finishing as fantasy QB1 and being named the Offensive Player of the Week. While the New England Patriots present a much more challenging matchup, Tagovailoa should still be started. He has consistently been a top-ten quarterback when healthy over the past two years.

#3, Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson put together a mixed performance in Week 1, but it still resulted in a QB5 finish in fantasy football. This can be credited to his dynamic skillset, including recording both a passing and rushing touchdown. He now faces the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, who were just torched by the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Week 2 QB sits

#1, Geno Smith

Geno Smith was always going to be at risk of suffering significant regression this year as compared to his incredible 2022 breakout campaign.

While he can't be fairly judged after just one game, he was poor in Week 1, recording just 112 yards, despite a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He should probably be avoided until he proves he can be a top quarterback again.

#2, Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott finished as QB29 last week, but that's more a product of the game script. The Dallas Cowboys blew out the New York Giants 40-0, mostly due to their defensive dominance.

While Prescott will likely be just fine from a fantasy perspective moving forward, he should still be avoided in Week 2 if possible. The New York Jets have one of the most stout defenses in the NFL.

#3, Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones severely struggled in Week 1 as the Dallas Cowboys' elite pass rush got after him all game long. While he has a much more favorable matchup in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, he's an uninspiring fantasy option.

The New York Giants are much more likely to rely on their ground game as much as possible. While Jones could be part of that, his upside appears limited this week.

Week 2 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Josh Allen Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Trevor Lawrence Joe Burrow Anthony Richardson Justin Fields Tua Tagovailoa Deshaun Watson Kirk Cousins Jared Goff Brock Purdy Derek Carr Daniel Jones Russell Wilson Ryan Tannehill Geno Smith Jordan Love Dak Prescott Kenny Pickett Sam Howell Baker Mayfield Mac Jones Desmond Ridder Matthew Stafford CJ Stroud Jimmy Garoppolo Zach Wilson Bryce Young Josh Dobbs

