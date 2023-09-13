Fantasy Football Trade Targets Week 2: Which players to buy and sell ft. Tee Higgins, Derrick Henry and more

We’re only one game into the NFL season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t hit the streets and try to improve our Fantasy Football rosters via trade. While some people think it’s too soon to make moves, I say it’s never the wrong time to improve our lineups. The markets change weekly on players. Their values fluctuate with every point scored. Let’s look at some players I’m looking to buy after Week 1.

Fantasy Football: Players to trade in - Week 2

Tee Higgins (WR, Bengals)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How can Higgins do less? He literally had a zero on Sunday. But if you can find a panicking owner, you could sell him on the Bengals line being poor and Joe Burrow still feeling the effects of his calf strain.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Listen, Higgins saw eight targets. He had nearly 150 air yards. The Bengals threw for just 85 yards. That’s not going to happen often, if ever again. Higgins is a top 15 WR in the NFL, and at any point, you can get someone in that tier for below cost, you do it.

Sportskeeda has an incredible FREE Fantasy Football trade analyzer tool that you can use.

Javonte Williams (RB, Broncos)

Javonte Williams is coming off major knee surgery that would slow most normal athletes. Yet he played in the preseason, and in Week 1, we saw him split work with Samaje Perine. What I loved was Williams running 12 routes and seeing six targets. They are likely easing back into the fold.

That said, Williams saw a team-high in targets as a running back and had 13 carries. That carry number is only going to improve. Landing the lead back in a Sean Payton offense always pays off, and Javonte Williams is no exception. Buy him now.

Dallas Goedert (TE, Eagles)

Here’s another player who gave us nothing on Sunday. But you have to look beyond the point total. That was a total fluke. Goedert led all tight ends in Week 1 in routes run. That means he’s constantly on the field and looking for targets. He also played on over 90% of the Eagles snaps while only staying in to block 5% of the time.

Expand Tweet

The bottom line is Goedert has elite usage on a high-powered offense. Tight end is a wasteland. Guys either can’t stay healthy or can’t produce. Attack the Goedert owner this week with an offer to get him on your roster at a massive discount.

Thinking of plugging Goedert into the Week 2 Fantasy Football roster? Use Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer to get the best results!

Fantasy Football: Players to trade away in Week 2

Garrett Wilson (WR, Jets)

It’s over for Wilson. He’s done. So are the Jets. Yes, Wilson caught a touchdown Monday night with Zach Wilson at quarterback. That’s exactly what I want you to use to your advantage when you hit the streets selling him today. Garrett Wilson played with Zach Wilson for nine games in 2022: 34 receptions - 447 yards - 0 TDs - 49.7 yards per game - and 8.7 fantasy points per game. That is awful.

Some will see Wilson’s score as proof that he can produce with any quarterback. Nobody is producing with Zach Wilson under center and a focus on the running game. This is the perfect time to sell a hot asset that could return another elite talent.

Derrick Henry (RB, Titans)

Derrick Henry had a sub-par performance vs. Saints

King Henry was out-snapped by rookie Tyjae Spears 34-30 in Week 1. Henry has only played fewer snaps than this twice since 2020. Maybe we can chalk this up to the game script or an outlier performance, but look at the Titans. This team stinks.

Also Read: Derrick Henry Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Their O-line is horrible. They likely will be playing from behind in most contests. Guess who fits that game script. Tyjae Spears. Henry will still have some value, and his name recognition is high, but in reality, he’s a two-down back on a back football team, and that’s not someone I want to hang my hat on. Expect Henry to fetch you a top-15 WR in return.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!