Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4 Top WRs to target feat. Elic Ayomanor and Tre Tucker

The waiver wire offers fantasy football managers one of the best weekly opportunities to improve their rosters. The best players to target have not only demonstarted solid results, but also possess realistic upside to potentially continue increasing their values. Here are some of the top available wide receivers in this situation as Week 4 approaches.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire WRs

Waiver Wire WRs

#4 - Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (33% rostered)

Troy Franklin was lightly used during his rookie season with the Denver Broncos last year, recording just 28 receptions across 16 games. He has been much more involved in their offensive gameplan in 2025 having already recorded 14 receptions in just his first three games.

The Broncos lack reliable wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton, so Franklin has a clear path to significant targets. He was also a college teammate of quarterback Bo Nix, so their previously established chemistry could benefit his fantasy outlook.

#3 - Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons (41% rostered)

Darnell Mooney missed the Atlanta Falcons' first game of the season with a shoulder injury, but he has recoreded six receptions for 64 yards in two weeks since then. The results haven't been impressive so far, but several factors suggest that better days are ahead.

The veteran played in more than 85% of the offensive snaps in each of his first two games this year and has totaled 15 targets. He appears to be firmly planted into their WR2 role, and considering his solid overall WR31 finish last season, he makes sense as a Week 4 waiver wire option.

#2 - Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (7% rostered)

Tre Tucker exploded for the best game of his career last week, finishing as the weekly WR1 with three touchodowns for the Las Vegas Raiders. This alone doesn't make him a desirable waiver wire target, but his volume th9is year suggests that he could be on the rise.

Geno Smith has already targeted Tucker 20 times through the first three weeks of the season. The young wide receiver has also been on the field for more than 90% of their offensive snaps, so he appears to be a major part of their offensive gameplan. They have been desperate for productive wide receivers behind Jakobi Meyers, so Tucker's projections make him an excellent waiver wire target.

#1 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (25% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor may be emerging as the Tennessee Titans' WR1 during his solid rookie season so far. He has already totaled ten receptions on 18 targets, while veteran Calvin Ridley has turned in eight receptions on 21 targets.

The rookie has also scored a touchdown in each of the past two weeks, so he could be the receiving weapon that the Titans have been desperately missing. His growing chemistry with fellow rookie quarterback Cam Ward gives him an intriguing ceiling and makes him one of the best Week 4 waiver wire additions.

