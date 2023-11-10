Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Jerome Ford and more

I don’t know about you, but I need a win in fantasy football Week 10. The first step to making that a reality is setting the best lineup. This week, we’re without D’Andre Swift, Raheem Mostert, and Isiah Pacheco due to bye weeks. But there are other backs who just simply aren’t producing and make you wonder if they are on a permanent bye week. Let’s dig into the best plays of the weekend.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Start’Em RBs

1] Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It wasn’t long ago when we were calling White a bust and begging for his backups to replace him. Now he’s one of the most productive backs in the league, thanks to his pass-catching role. Since Tampa Bay’s Week 5 bye, White has seen 21 targets – catching 20 of them. That elite receiving prowess has helped the Bucs back finish as a top-12 PPR back in three straight weeks.

In Week 9, White was the overall RB 1. This week he faces a once mighty Titans run defense that has become leaky of late. Five backs have reached double-digit fantasy points against them, including a pair of Steelers last Sunday. I think White catches another five balls and dominates in PPR formats.

2] Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Ugh, I can’t believe I’m doing this. Arthur Smith is easily the worst playcaller in the NFL. He’s butchered the usage of his young, talented, highly-drafted skill players. Robinson is losing touches to backup TEs on the goal line. I wish I were joking. But here’s a matchup against a horrific Cardinals team that even Smith can’t mess up (can he?). Arizona has given up 13 total touchdowns to RBs. Four backs have torched them for over 100 yards rushing. If Robinson can’t get it done this week, abandon ship.

3] Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

I’m a believer in Stevenson not because of his rushing capabilities but as a pass catcher. He’s seen ten targets over the last two weeks and 22 over his last four. Those are phenomenal for a running back. With New England’s cupboard bare at wide receiver, Stevenson is now one of the top three options in the passing game. This Sunday, he’ll face a Colts defense that allows the fourth most points to opposing runners. I think Bill Belichick keeps putting the ball into Stevenson’s hands to limit having it in his QBs.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Sit’Em RBs

New York Jets v New York Giants

1] Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

It’s over for this Giants team. Daniel Jones is done for the season. Tyrod Taylor is on IR. We’re down to the unwatchable Tommy DeVito. This guy is a sack waiting to happen. I can’t even imagine the bad things that the Dallas defense is going to do to him. There’s just no hope for this offense. Barkley has zero room to operate. Defenses know that New York can’t and won’t throw the ball. Drives can’t be sustained.

Barkley has been saving his behind, thanks to an insane amount of carries. Since returning from injury in Week 6, Barkley has carried the ball an average of 24.25 times per week. Those touches have turned into four straight top-16 PPR weeks. The problem this week is Dallas comes in focused and angry. They held Barkley to 9.3 PPR points in Week 1. This week might be even less.

2] Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

I’m a Ford fan, but he’s in a committee with Kareem Hunt (who is taking the goal line work) and playing the Ravens. Yikes. Baltimore is playing as well as any team in the NFL. Last week, they destroyed the first-place Seahawks. Now they set their sights on Ford, who hasn’t topped 100 yards since Week 2. The Ravens have only allowed two rushing TDs on the season, not that Ford gets those touches anyway. Only one runner in the year has cleared the century mark on the Ravens (Zack Moss, Week 3). I don’t expect much from Ford in a game that will be a down-and-dirty slugfest.

