Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Waiver Wire: Jayden Reed is on the rise

Each week of the fantasy football season features new players that emerge as potential targets from the waiver wire. Wide receivers are often among the most popular players in the process due to the incredible depth of the position. More receivers are capable of providing relevant fantasy value than in any other position and by a huge margin.

Several factors may contribute to making a player a desirable fantasy target when they previously weren't; an increase in their offensive role is a significant one. This may come as a result of a player developing their skillset or seeing a boost in usage due to relevant injury situations. Whatever the case may be, every week will include new legitimate roster options on the waiver wire.

Managers who find the most consistent success in fantasy football probably know the importance of constantly improving their roster construction. The waiver wire is one of the best ways to do so. Unlike the trade market that requires surrendering an asset to receive another one in return, waivers are free. They can also be extremely valuable in improving bench depth and finding unexpected starters.

Taking all of this into consideration, here are some of the top wide receivers to target on the Week 12 waiver wire in fantasy football. All of these options are currently rostered in less than 50 percent of total fantasy leagues, but that is likely to change this week.

Top Fantasy Football WR Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

#1 Rashid Shaheed

The New Orleans Saints announced that Michael Thomas suffered a significant injury during their most recent game. This means that he will likely miss multiple games. While he has, by no means, been a star in fantasy football, Shaheed consistently received more than five targets per game, keeping him as an important piece of their passing scheme.

With Thomas likely out, Rashid Shaheed is expected to be elevated to the WR2 role. This could be huge for his fantasy value, especially considering he has already flashed elite upside this year. He has finished among the top ten wide receivers three times this season in standard scoring leagues, including two top-five finishes.

The previous issue with Shaheed in fantasy football has always been his unreliable volume. This has resulted in his six weekly finishes outside of the top 50 wide receivers. The thought has always been that if he could find a way to earn more consistent usage, his value could potentially skyrocket. That time may be right now if Thomas is in fact in line to miss time for the Saints.

#2 Jayden Reed

The Green Bay Packers completely rebuilt their wide receivers during the 2023 NFL offseason. They moved on from all of their veteran options to give their young prospects a legitimate opportunity at consistent playing time. This decision was meant to compliment Jordan Love in his first season as a starting quarterback.

It's a new era in Green Bay and the young core of wide receivers are all looking to solidify their place in the target hierarchy. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs entered the year as the most logical choices to emerge as relevant options in fantasy football, but Jayden Reed has been steadily increasing his value.

Reed has changed his identity from a speculative roster star to a solid contributor over the past few weeks. This is confirmed by him finishing as the WR11 in PPR formats in each of the past two weeks. He has also recorded four other finishes among the top 36 wide receivers this year, putting him in the range of a WR3 or flex option in fantasy lineups.

Another layer that Reed has recently added to his game is being utilized as a rusher. In two of his past three games, he has combined to record yards and touchdown on four carries. With Aaron Jones suffering a devastating injury last week and the Packers' other running backs struggling, it's possible they use Reed in even more designed rushing plays, further increasing his potential fantasy football value.

#3 Tutu Atwell

Cooper Kupp missed the first four games of the 2023 NFL season while he was on the injured reserve list. During this time, Tutu Atwell became a solid fantasy football option as he saw reliable volume. He was targeted eight or more times in all four of those games, turning in three weekly finishes among the top 30 wide receivers, two of which were among the top 18 in PPR leagues.

The issue with Atwell is that since Kupp has returned to the Los Angeles Rams' lineup, he has failed to eclipse seven targets in any game. His role has significantly diminished, forcing most managers with Atwell on their rosters to drop him. Now may be the time to add him again in Week 12 as he may be in line to return to his early-season role.

Kupp suffered an injury last week that forced him out of the Rams' game. While he hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 12, he is currently considered day-to-day. He unfortunately has an extensive injury history, so it wouldn't be surprising if he needed to miss some time to recover. If he does, Atwell will likely be their WR2 again, a role that he has already proven to hold fantasy football value in.

