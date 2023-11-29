Fantasy Football Week 13 WR rankings: Cooper Kupp continues to struggle

NFL
By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 29, 2023 21:20 GMT
Wide receivers have always been in the deepest position for fantasy football each season. Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season will take some of that depth away as a maximum of six teams serve their bye weeks. This is a major difference from last week when all 32 teams were in action.

When more teams are on their bye weeks, it reduces the number of available lineup options in fantasy football. It also puts waiver wire targets at more of a premium as managers look to fill the holes in their starting lineups. More demand for legitimate options, paired with fewer players to choose from, creates a competitive challenge in many fantasy leagues.

To overcome this obstacle, managers must be on the best performance when analyzing their potential lineup options. Determining which players make for ideal targets is based on a number of different factors. Recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups are among the most important.

Which a player is trending also has a significant impact on their weekly value in fantasy football. For example, Cooper Kupp has demonstrated a true overall WR1 upside when he's at his best, but that hasn't been the case in recent weeks. He has failed to exceed four receptions or 50 yards in his past five games, resulting in a steady decline down the wide receiver rankings.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, players such as Jaylen Waddle and Deebo Samuel have been surging up the rankings lately. Following relatively slow starts to the 2023 fantasy football season, especially for their own high standards, they have climbed back into the top tier of wide receivers. They also have favorable matchups this week, making them WR1s on many rosters.

To accurately generate weekly rankings for any position in fantasy football, every possible variable must be taken into consideration. After weighing all of them, here's how the top 50 stack up in Week 13.

Week 13 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. CeeDee Lamb
  3. Keenan Allen
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Mike Evans
  6. Brandon Aiyuk
  7. Michael Pittman
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. Tank Dell
  10. Ja'Marr Chase
  11. Deebo Samuel
  12. AJ Brown
  13. Calvin Ridley
  14. Nico Collins
  15. Puka Nacua
  16. Terry McLaurin
  17. DeVonta Smith
  18. Adam Thielen
  19. DeAndre Hopkins
  20. Cooper Kupp
  21. Christian Kirk
  22. Courtland Sutton
  23. Rashee Rice
  24. DK Metcalf
  25. Garrett Wilson
  26. Diontae Johnson
  27. Brandin Cooks
  28. Christian Watson
  29. Marquise Brown
  30. Tyler Lockett
  31. Chris Godwin
  32. Demario Douglas
  33. Drake London
  34. Josh Downs
  35. Elijah Moore
  36. George Pickens
  37. Jayden Reed
  38. Tyler Boyd
  39. Curtis Samuel
  40. Jerry Jeudy
  41. Romeo Doubs
  42. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  43. Jahan Dotson
  44. AT Perry
  45. Jonathan Mingo
  46. Rondale Moore
  47. Justin Watson
  48. Tutu Atwell
  49. Zay Jones
  50. Greg Dortch

Quick Links

