Fantasy Football Week 13 WR rankings: Cooper Kupp continues to struggle

Wide receivers have always been in the deepest position for fantasy football each season. Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season will take some of that depth away as a maximum of six teams serve their bye weeks. This is a major difference from last week when all 32 teams were in action.

When more teams are on their bye weeks, it reduces the number of available lineup options in fantasy football. It also puts waiver wire targets at more of a premium as managers look to fill the holes in their starting lineups. More demand for legitimate options, paired with fewer players to choose from, creates a competitive challenge in many fantasy leagues.

To overcome this obstacle, managers must be on the best performance when analyzing their potential lineup options. Determining which players make for ideal targets is based on a number of different factors. Recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups are among the most important.

Which a player is trending also has a significant impact on their weekly value in fantasy football. For example, Cooper Kupp has demonstrated a true overall WR1 upside when he's at his best, but that hasn't been the case in recent weeks. He has failed to exceed four receptions or 50 yards in his past five games, resulting in a steady decline down the wide receiver rankings.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, players such as Jaylen Waddle and Deebo Samuel have been surging up the rankings lately. Following relatively slow starts to the 2023 fantasy football season, especially for their own high standards, they have climbed back into the top tier of wide receivers. They also have favorable matchups this week, making them WR1s on many rosters.

To accurately generate weekly rankings for any position in fantasy football, every possible variable must be taken into consideration. After weighing all of them, here's how the top 50 stack up in Week 13.

Week 13 WRs

Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Keenan Allen Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans Brandon Aiyuk Michael Pittman Jaylen Waddle Tank Dell Ja'Marr Chase Deebo Samuel AJ Brown Calvin Ridley Nico Collins Puka Nacua Terry McLaurin DeVonta Smith Adam Thielen DeAndre Hopkins Cooper Kupp Christian Kirk Courtland Sutton Rashee Rice DK Metcalf Garrett Wilson Diontae Johnson Brandin Cooks Christian Watson Marquise Brown Tyler Lockett Chris Godwin Demario Douglas Drake London Josh Downs Elijah Moore George Pickens Jayden Reed Tyler Boyd Curtis Samuel Jerry Jeudy Romeo Doubs Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jahan Dotson AT Perry Jonathan Mingo Rondale Moore Justin Watson Tutu Atwell Zay Jones Greg Dortch

