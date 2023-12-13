NFL
Fantasy Football Week 15 WR rankings: Stefon Diggs continues to struggle as Deebo Samuel keeps rolling

By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 13, 2023 18:05 GMT
Wide receivers will be more important in fantasy football for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season than they have been all year. They are always among the most popular fantasy players due to the elite depth of the position. With most leagues' 2023 fantasy football playoffs commencing this week, selecting the correct starters from a huge list of alternatives will be important.

Weekly rankings are one of the most useful ways to sort through wide receivers when finalizing fantasy lineups. All players in this position can be analyzed each week based on a large number of factors, such as recent individual performances and direct matchups. Where a player ranks in a given week can be drastically different from their season-long ranking.

The best strategy for approaching lineup decisions is to find the most favorable situations rather than simply the "best" players. Wide receivers with nearly identical season-long values can be far apart in weekly fantasy football rankings. The direction they have been heading in, as well as the defense they are playing in a given week, have a significant impact on weekly fantasy rankings.

Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are excellent examples of this concept. Diggs was selected in the first round of just about every fantasy football draft this year and is one of the most elite players to own. Samuel has profiled as much more of a WR2 on most fantasy rosters, but for Week 15, he can be found ranked higher than Diggs.

While Diggs has struggled a bit in recent weeks, totaling just 17 receptions in his past four games, Samuel has finished as the WR1 in standard scoring for each of the past two weeks. Samuel also gets a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, while Diggs faces off against the Dallas Cowboys' elite defense. Diggs may be "better" than Samuel overall, but not in the Week 15 fantasy rankings.

This represents just one example of many that can impact weekly rankings. Here's how the top 50 wide receivers stack up for the first round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

Week 15 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Deebo Samuel
  4. Michael Pittman
  5. Cooper Kupp
  6. DK Metcalf
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  8. AJ Brown
  9. Stefon Diggs
  10. Mike Evans
  11. Ja'Marr Chase
  12. Keenan Allen
  13. Puka Nacua
  14. Davante Adams
  15. Chris Olave
  16. Justin Jefferson
  17. Brandon Aiyuk
  18. Courtland Sutton
  19. DeAndre Hopkins
  20. DJ Moore
  21. Garrett Wilson
  22. Jaylen Waddle
  23. Zay Flowers
  24. Nico Collins
  25. DeVonta Smith
  26. Amari Cooper
  27. Jayden Reed
  28. Curtis Samuel
  29. Calvin Ridley
  30. Tyler Lockett
  31. Noah Brown
  32. Terry McLaurin
  33. Rashee Rice
  34. Drake London
  35. Tee Higgins
  36. Brandin Cooks
  37. Odell Beckham Jr.
  38. Diontae Johnson
  39. Jakobi Meyers
  40. Jordan Addison
  41. Romeo Doubs
  42. Jerry Jeudy
  43. Marquise Brown
  44. Elijah Moore
  45. Adam Thielen
  46. Gabe Davis
  47. George Pickens
  48. Chris Godwin
  49. Demario Douglas
  50. Khalil Shakir

