Fantasy Football Week 16 WR Waiver Wire: How to replace Ja'Marr Chase for 2023 playoffs

The fantasy football waiver wire offers one of the best ways for managers to improve their rosters during the course of the season. It becomes even more valuable later in the year after the trade deadline has already passed. This is even more true in Week 16, with the 2023 fantasy football playoffs having already started in most leagues.

Managers who have survived to this point in the season are likely well aware of the importance of continually improving their roster construction as new assets become available. Wide receivers are one of the best examples of this, as relevant contributors appear on the waiver wire each week. As player values fluctuate as a season plays out, new targets emerge in all league formats.

Many factors may contribute to a player on the waiver wire being a desirable target when they previously weren't. It usually has to do with their previously smaller role within their team's offensive system becoming larger. This could be due to player development or scheme changes, but most often comes as a result of relevant injuries, creating new opportunities for different players to produce.

All NFL teams use multiple wide receivers in their passing games, so the depth of the position is unmatched by any other. This gives managers a ton of options to plug into their starting lineups for fantasy football, but it's crucial to find the best values. When NFL wide receivers step into a role that will presumably result in more targets, they may become waiver wire targets.

One of the most important players who will need to be replaced in Week 16 is Ja'Marr Chase, who suffered an injury in his most recent game. The Cincinnati Bengals will need to redistribute his massive target share, making their other wide receivers more valuable in fantasy football. His injury also creates a different problem for managers in the playoffs because their rosters have a huge hole in it now.

With no more trades allowed this season, managers will need to utilize the waiver wire to replace Chase or any other injured players on their rosters. They also may want to replace one of their struggling players with a different option that holds more upside. Here are some of the best Week 16 wide receivers who can do so that are currently available in more than 50% of total fantasy leagues.

#1. Tyler Boyd

One of the best potential replacements for Ja'Marr Chase in fantasy football is the player who will likely see the biggest increase in his role with the Cincinnati Bengals due to the injury. Tyler Boyd is expected to be elevated to the WR2 behind Tee Higgins, making him an ideal target from the Week 16 waiver wire. This is also a role he's familiar with, as he was similarly elevated when Higgins dealt with injuries earlier this year.

During a five-week stretch when Higgins was initially unavailable, Boyd was targeted seven or more times in five consecutive games. Two weeks later, he went through another five-game stretch, recording at least five targets every game, including a season-high eight receptions on 12 targets for 117 yards when serving as the Bengals WR2.

Boyd is a strong fantasy football option for as long as Chase is out of the lineup. He will get an additional boost in Week 16, specifically against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They rank in the bottom ten this year in defending wide receivers and will be without two of their starting defensive backs. Boyd should be one of the top waiver wire targets this week in an ideal scenario.

#2. Noah Brown

The Houston Texans have surprisingly featured one of the most high-powered passing attacks this season with the emergence of rookie sensation CJ Stroud. Both Nico Collins and Tank Dell have been fantasy football stars, becoming lineup staples with massive weekly upside. The issue is that Dell is out for the remainder of the season and Collins is dealing with an injury as well.

This unfortunate situation resulted in Noah Brown serving as the leading receiver for the Texans in their most recent game. He responded by setting season-highs with eight receptions on 11 targets and scoring his second touchdown. This builds off a two-game stretch earlier in the season in his first opportunity at an elevated role when he totaled 325 yards across just two games.

Even if Collins is able to return in Week 16, Brown is still one of the best players to target off of the waiver wire. He has already demonstrated his massive upside and the Texans offense has proven capable of supporting two fantasy-star wide receivers. He represents the type of late-season addition that can potentially propel a fantasy football team to a championship if he plays to his ceiling.

#3. Josh Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers' most recent game included Easton Stick making the first start of his career, Keenan Allen missing his first game of the season, and Josh Palmer returning from the injured reserve list. Despite the turmoil and extended absence, Palmer turned in an excellent fantasy football performance. He hauled in all four of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Palmer has already proven to be a valuable fantasy football wide receiver prior to suffering his injury. In a four-game stretch earlier this season as the Chargers' WR2, he recorded at least four receptions on seven targets in all of them while averaging 84 yards per game. He is expected to serve in a similar role for the remainder of the 2023 season, giving him plenty of upside.

While Easton Stick is surely a massive downgrade from Justin Herbert, Palmer has proven capable of being a legitimate WR2 for the Chargers, as well as on fantasy football teams. His ceiling may be capped by the inexperienced quarterback and struggling offense as a whole, but his floor makes him a relatively safe plug-in down the stretch this year.