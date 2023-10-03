Fantasy Football Week 5 injury report for QBs: Latest on Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett, Joe Burrow and more

As the NFL enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season, many teams are suffering from injuries to key players. There have even been some big-name QBs that have gotten hurt or missed time through four weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a strained calf before the season began and didn't miss any time. Many think he's been playing hurt, and he could be, which could contribute to the Bengals' early season struggles.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion in Week 3, Derek Carr suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, and Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury this past week.

Here's a look at the QB injury report for Week 5.

QB Fantasy Injury Report Week 5

Justin Herbert during the Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers game

A few big-name quarterbacks suffered injuries in Week 4, including Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Other quarterbacks that could still play while a little banged up include Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr. The Cleveland Browns are hopeful Desahun Watson can return this week.

Here is an injury update for Week 5:

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand during the Chargers' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. He played through the injury and led the Chargers to victory.

With the Chargers having an early bye this week, it gives Herbert more time to recover and as Ian Rapoport noted, he shouldn't miss any time.

Kenny Pickett

There was a concerning moment for Steelers nation this past Sunday as quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game due to a knee injury.

His knee got twisted when he was taken to the ground and it looked like the injury could have potentially sidelined him for a while. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in and finished the game for an injured Pickett.

Per Adam Schefter, Pickett isn't expected to miss much time and could play this Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-3 through their first four games and do not look like Super Bowl contenders, unlike the past few seasons.

Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain weeks before the start of the 2023 season. While he missed the pre-season, he didn't miss any time during the regular season but has played poorly.

Burrow has thrown two touchdowns and three interceptions, and has only completed 57.6 percent of passes.

Matthew Stafford

On Monday, October 2, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a hip contusion during the team's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports that Stafford is expected to still suit up for Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion during the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He missed the Raiders' game in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. As of Monday, Garoppolo is still in concussion protocol according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

Heading into Week 5, that's not a good sign, but it is still early on in the week. His status is currently up in the air vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Other quarterbacks listed on the injury report as of Monday include:

-Indianapolis Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

-Minnesota Vikings QB Jarren Hall