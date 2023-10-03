Fantasy Football Week 5 injury report for WRs: Latest on Cooper Kupp, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins and more

Week 5 in fantasy football is close to the halfway point in some leagues as some teams are looking to position themselves. Many of the teams in fantasy are built around the wide receiver position.

Cooper Kupp hasn't taken a snap this season but still went high in drafts this offseason. Last season, Kupp put up an eye-opening 439.5 points in PPR leagues, explaining why he went early in drafts.

Mike Evans is a consistent player for those in fantasy in 2023, with 71.7 points. Tee Higgins is a key player at receiver in fantasy with 36.9 points this season. However, all three players are going through some injuries along with others at the wideout position.

Let's look at the injury status of Kupp, Evans, Higgins, and others in Week Five of fantasy football.

WR fantasy injury report Week 5

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams star (hamstring) will return to practice next week as the team begins his 21-day timeframe to return from Injured Reserve. The Rams still hope that the All-Pro can play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, fantasy owners won't have a better idea of whether that's a reality until the receiver gets back on the practice field. Having him back on the field gives those fantasy some hope of winning their league.

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wideout suffered a mild hamstring injury in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 5, giving him another week to heal.

It's likely Evans will be healthy enough to go in Week 6, but he'll undergo an MRI exam this week to confirm the severity of the injury.

He exited the game in the second quarter versus the Saints and never returned. The four-time Pro Bowler was targeted three times, getting three catches for 40 yards in the Week 4 victory.

Evans was seen on the sidelines on a stationary bike attempting to return, but the Buccaneers held him out as a preventative measure. Fantasy owners are relieved the injury isn't severe and can feel better moving forward.

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins suffered an injury to his ribs in the Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, exiting the game. He fractured his rib, and preliminary reports hinted that the wideout could be out for a couple of weeks.

Yet, the 24-year-old stated he does not feel his injury will keep him out for an extended period.

The Bengals wideout feels that he could possibly be back in Week 5. Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, it all banks on Higgins' soreness and level of pain tolerance.

Those who have Higgins on their team should follow his progress throughout the week before making any decisions on him.

Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Adams left the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 during the first quarter with a shoulder injury. He was ruled questionable to return due to the injury suffered during Las Vegas' third drive of the game.

He headed toward the Raiders locker room on his own and later came back to the game in their 24-17 loss. After the Week 4 game versus the Chargers, the three-time All-Pro revealed that his shoulder isn't feeling 100 percent.

The Raiders are set to host Adams' former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night in Week 5. The fantasy owner will have to see if the 30-year-old can go given an extra day of rest.

Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson was listed on the team's first injury report in Week 5 as the Washington Commanders face the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The team only had a walkthrough, but it was projected that Dotson was a limited participant. His Week 5 is now in question with his ankle injury.

Barring any major setbacks, Dotson figures to be good to go against the Bears. The second-year wideout out of Penn State has been a great option in fantasy early on. He has 31 points, but that number could rise depending on his status this week.