Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Sit 'Em WRs: Should you bank on Christian Watson this week?

Fantasy football managers don't (or at least shouldn't) need help with the obvious choices at receiver each week. Barring the first sign of an apocalypse, players such as Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill should be in starting lineups every week.

Decisions get a bit tougher after that, and that is where I hope to help you in Week 5 by providing a reason or two why we can trust certain WR3 or WR4 types that usually end up deciding fantasy matchups.

Below are a few receivers outside the top 24 scorers after four weeks who I believe can help you win this week and a few other wideouts who are generally considered starters who I believe could disappoint:

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Wide Receivers

Christian Watson, Packers (vs. LV)

Watson played 20 snaps in his season debut against the Lions last week, which should have been about the expectation for a player who missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury. With 1 1/2 weeks to continue his rehab and improve his conditioning, we should not be surprised if he is a full-time player in Week 5 against the Raiders.

Las Vegas has probably been slightly better against receivers than most expected, but it has no answer for the size-speed combination Watson offers at 6-foot-4 with 4.36 speed. Courtland Sutton, Gabriel Davis and George Pickens are all bigger receivers who have fared well against the Raiders this season, and two of them (Pickens being the exception) cannot run like Watson.

Christian Watson's fantasy projection for Week 5

Making matters worse for the Raiders is that Nate Hobbs, who is playing as well as any Las Vegas cornerback, did not play last week and could miss this week as well with an ankle injury.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer is also predicting a comparatively higher return on Watson for Week 5.

Josh Downs, Colts (vs. TEN)

Michael Pittman Jr. is obviously the Colts' receiver fantasy managers should start this week, but he ranks just inside the top 24 at his position, making him ineligible for this exercise. Fortunately, the Titans have been so forgiving to receivers that we can also be excited about starting one of his teammates in Downs, who earned 12 targets (eight catches) against the last opponent who utilized man coverage at a rate comparable to that of the Titans.

Before holding the Bengals' passing game in check last week (thanks in large part to Joe Burrow still looking nowhere close to 100 percent), Tennessee was yielding an average of 50.8 PPR fantasy points to receivers each week. Considering how stingy the Titans' run defense has been again this season, it makes sense that Indianapolis will try to attack Tennessee through the air - even if Jonathan Taylor makes his season debut this week.

Fantasy Football Week 5: Other potential strong start(s) in deeper leagues

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans (he has done nothing but produce when given the opportunity this year and is set to face a Colts' secondary that might have to turn to 2022 UDFA Darrell Baker to replace injured CB Dallis Flowers);

Rashee Rice, Chiefs (the rookie has seen his role grow over the last two weeks and faces a Minnesota defense that is surrendering the second-most PPR fantasy points to wide receivers);

Josh Reynolds, Lions (while he has a difficult matchup against the Panthers, he should take on an expanded role with Amon-Ra St. Brown ailing)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (vs. Jets)

Not much has gone according to plan in New York this season, as its dream of chasing a Super Bowl came to a screeching halt on the fourth offensive snap of the season, resulting in Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles. The defense, however, has largely held up its end of the deal - especially against the pass.

Only two stud wide receivers (Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb) have topped 10 fantasy points versus the Jets. Sauce Gardner is playing well again this season, which is reflected by the fact that the Jets are the third-stingiest defense against receivers so far. Sutton may catch a break in that the Jets' stud CB D.J. Reed (concussion) has been ruled out, but that only makes it more likely that Gardner shadows him most of the day.

George Pickens, Steelers (vs. Ravens)

The only thing that is keeping the majority of managers from complaining too loudly about Pickens being a fantasy bust this season is the 71-yard touchdown he scored in Week 2. That catch is responsible for 29.2 percent of the 48.3 PPR fantasy points he has scored for the season. Without it, he would be averaging 8.6 points (as opposed to 12.1).

Detailed breakdown of Christian Watson vs George Pickens' fantasy projection for Week 5

Entering Week 5, the deck appears to be stacked against him even more than it has been to this point. Going by the Steelers' injury report for the week, QB Kenny Pickett (knee) will likely be playing at far less than 100 percent and is set to face a Ravens defense that is welcoming back star CB Marlon Humphrey (who has missed all season with a foot injury) and S Marcus Williams (who has been sidelined since Week 1 with a pectoral injury).

Even if Pickens avoids Humphrey's coverage for most of the day, he will have to deal with either Brandon Stephens or Ronald Darby - both of whom have been playing well so far in 2023.

Fantasy Football Week 5: Other potential weak start(s)

Jameson Williams, Lions (while his time to make a positive impact for fantasy teams should not be far away, he may need a week or two to re-acclimate after returning to the team just this week;

Tee Higgins, Bengals (he is listed as questionable, but his rib fracture makes it unlikely he can play a full game even if he can go);

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (Higgins' uncertain status makes Boyd dicey, even more so when we consider Joe Burrow isn't close to 100 percent)