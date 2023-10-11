Fantasy Football Week 6 Buy Low Sell High candidates: Cash in on Alvin Kamara, invest in Justin Fields, and more

Fantasy football values for every player will go through significant changes, sometimes weekly, during the course of each NFL season. Their outlook can be affected by many different factors, including changes in playing time, notable injuries, breakout performances, and many other variables.

Wise managers will use their fluctuating values to capitalize on certain opportunities presented in the trade market. As a general rule, it can be beneficial to sell a player when their value is perceivably at its highest because this will command the best return package. Selling a player when they are struggling or injured, for example, usually won't be worth their low price tag.

On the other hand, managers can improve their rosters by targeting players that they believe are on the rise, whether or not their fantasy football statistics support this idea. Situations and roles on NFL teams regularly change, so sometimes these shifts can signal future value for some fantasy players.

Going against the grain, such as selling a superstar and buying a struggling player, can sometimes be a beneficial strategy. The goal for most fantasy managers is to win their league championship, so building the best possible roster for the playoffs at the end of the season should be the ultimate strategy. This requires managers to value players based on where they are potentially headed, rather than what they have already done so far.

Week 6 of the 2023 fantasy football season presents several buy low and sell high candidates for the remainder of the year. Managers looking to capitalize on these rare opportunities should reference the fantasy football trade analyzer to make sure they always get the best return package. The tool was used to help generate the following list players.

Fantasy Football Week 6 sell high trade candidates

Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints feature one of the most-crowded running back rooms in the entire NFL, especially considering the talent level of their options. The issue is that they have yet to play a single game this year with their top three backs all available.

Kendre Miller began the season on the injured reserved list, and Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games. Now, Jamaal Williams is on the injured reserve list, while the other two have returned.

Kamara has been serving as the featured back in each of his two games since returning to the lineup. Now may be the time to sell high in fantasy football. Miller will likely get more carries as his rookie year plays out, while Williams is eligible to return next week.

The Saints' backfield appears destined for a committee approach, a situation to avoid in fantasy football. This may be the last chance to cash in on Kamara before his touches inevitably drop soon.

Zack Moss

The Indianapolis Colts began the 2023 NFL season without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, who was on the PUP list. He made his return in Week 5, but it was still Zack Moss who led the backfield in touches. Moss has been excellent, serving as the starting running back for the Colts this year, totaling four touchdowns and averaging 111 rushing yards per game so far.

Moss' dominant year, paired with Taylor's return, creates an ideal sell high situation. It's basically guaranteed that Taylor, as long as he's healthy, is going to fully eclipse Moss as the year goes on, especially considering he just signed a massive contract extension. As Moss' touches decrease, so will his fantasy football value, so managers should try to flip him while they still can.

George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2023 NFL season with Diontae Johnson listed as their WR1, and rightfully so. He has been their leading wide receiver over the past two years and also commands a ton of targets in the passing game. He was unfortunately injured in Week 1, elevating George Pickens to a more prominent role in his absence.

Pickens has responded by putting up huge numbers, exceeding 125 yards in two seperate games and scoring a touchdown in each of them. On the other hand, he has still failed to record more than six receptions in a single game. His lack of volume without Johnson in the lineup is slightly concerning, especially with Pat Freiermuth sidelined as well.

Johnson is expected to return in Week 7, following the Steelers' bye this week, so Pickens' production will likley regress. It would be wise to sell high on him before that happens.

Fantasy Football Week 6 buy low trade candidates

Justin Fields

After severely struggling through his first three games of the 2023 fantasy football season, Justin Fields has exploded over the past two weeks for the Chicago Bears. He was one of the most-targeted quarterbacks in fantasy drafts this year after his historic rushing performance last season. This recent outbust was surprisingly with his arm instead, totaling more than 600 passing yards in his past two games.

The fact that Fields has yet to breakout as a rusher this year is what makes him a buy low candidate. Managers may be giving up on his elite upside due to the lack of rushing attempts, but an increase could still be on the way. If he can paired his improved passing with his proven rushing, he could be a steal at his current value right now, while even outperforming his preseason ADP.

Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions selected superstar prospect Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has been unable to get on the football field much, due to injuries and suspension in the first two seasons of his career. All of that is behind him now after he made his 2023 debut last week. While he has been barely used, his contributions are expected to increase weekly.

The Lions drafted Williams to be a major part of their offense, so it's reasonable to believe that he can join Amon-Ra St. Brown as a starting wide receiver. Considering how good their overall offense is, this role would hold a ton of upside in fantasy football. Managers who can afford to be patient with Williams should buy low now and potentially wait for his fantasy football breakout a little later in the year.

Tyjae Spears

It appears as though the days of Derrick Henry being an unchallenged workhorse capable of providing seemingly unlimited touches for the Tennesse Titans may finally be over. It's also possible that the Titans were aware of this even before the season started, selecting Tyjae Spears in the 2023 NFL Draft to back him up.

While Henry has clearly still been the featured back, his usage has decreased as Spears continues to see additional touches, especially in passing situations. It's also important to remember that Henry is on an expiring contract, so this could be his last season with the Titans, and he could possibly even be dealt at the trade deadline.

Whether Henry stays with the team in the future is unclear at this point, but it sure seems as though the Titans have begun their transistion away from the aging running back. If he is traded, Spears' value will skyrocket. Even if Henry stays, Spears' role should still increase as the year goes on. Either way, Spears makes for an intriguing speculative add in fantasy football leagues. He's cheap to acquire and could be a massive bargain.

