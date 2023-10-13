Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: James Cook vs Breece Hall in the spotlight

Times are tough, entering fantasy football Week 6. Players are dropping like flies. Bye weeks are zapping our lineups of players. It’s hard to pick the right players each week. Sometimes, we need to look at a trade or the waiver wire to maximize our potential truly. Never stop grinding to improve your overall roster.

Keep stashing upside running backs on your bench who might be an injury away from fantasy relevance. Every week in the NFL is unique. Nothing is what it seems. We’re constantly evolving with new information. Let’s take what we’ve learned thus far and make the right calls for Week 6 at the running back position.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em RBs

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Yeah, I said it. Nobody wants to touch Mattison, but I’m here to tell you this is a great week to play him. First, the Vikings are playing the Bears, who have given up the third most fantasy points per game to running backs per week (27.20).

Secondly, considering Justin Jefferson's injury, the Vikings should look to establish a ground game to control the game's pace. This all goes out the window if the porous Minnesota defense can’t stop Justin Fields. Yes, I know Cam Akers will take a few carries, but this is still Mattison’s backfield. The Bears get torched by RBs catching passes from the backfield. Mattison had a TD on a screen he dropped last week.

My guess is they come back to him, and this week, he punches it in.

Kyren Williams, LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Last week, we saw Kyren Williams’ target share plummet to its lowest percentage of the season. You can thank Cooper Kupp’s return for that. But the visiting Cardinals allow 100 yards per game on the ground per week and have given up a receiving touchdown to a back in four of five weeks. I’m loving Williams this week to regain his form as a top-10 fantasy back.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a higher return on Cook this week as opposed to Ravens RB Gus Edwards.

In any case, last week saw Cook rush for negative four yards. That’s right, NEGATIVE yards. He won’t have that problem this week against a Giants club that allows 135 yards per game on the ground. With the game script likely favoring the boys from Orchard Park, I expect Cook to eat like he’s at an all-you-eat wing buffet.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit Em Running Backs

Breece Hall, New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles

Let me say that Breece Hall is a STUD. I’m happy he’s finally getting a major run. He’s going to be a top-10 pick in fantasy next year. That’s a long time away, though. This week, he faces an Eagles front that allows the fewest points to opposing RBs (9.96 per game). The Jets' offensive line is a mess, and Philly’s defensive front is as good as it gets. The Birds only allow 47.8 yards per game on the ground. Unless Hall miraculously breaks a 70-yard run, he’s not coming through for you this week.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans

Anyone playing this Titans front makes the list. Gus is unspectacular, to say the least. He’s a grinder who gets what is blocked for him but doesn’t do much outside of it. Outside of Zack Moss’ freak 165 showing last week, nobody had topped 45 yards on the ground vs Tennessee. Gus gets the nod in many lineups because of desperation. This week, we have to look somewhere else.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers

But in any case, the Niners are filthy. This defense just buries people. They’ll have their ears pinned back and will be flying to the ball against a Browns unit that will be playing a backup QB. Not one runner this year has topped 55 yards against the Niners. Don’t bet on Ford becoming the first. Ford only has 44 yards rushing in his last two games. He’s a career backup for a reason.