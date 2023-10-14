Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em WRs: Should you go with Drake London over Chris Olave?

Fantasy managers don't (or at least shouldn't) need help with the obvious choices at receiver each week. Barring the first sign of an apocalypse, players such as Tyreek Hill should be in starting lineups every week.

Decisions get a bit tougher after that, and that is where I hope to help by providing a reason or two why we can trust certain WR3 or WR4 types that usually end up deciding fantasy matchups. Below are a few receivers outside the top 24 scorers - on a per-game basis - after five weeks who I believe can help you win this week and a few other wideouts who are generally considered starters who I believe could disappoint:

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Wide Receivers

Drake London, Falcons (vs. WAS)

Any attempt to predict whom Atlanta's offense will feature in any given week is proving fruitless. One thing that has been much more rewarding is playing receivers against the Commanders. Beginning with Week 2, Washington is allowing an average of 50.5 PPR fantasy points to the position despite facing some less-than-stellar passing attacks with the Broncos and Bears.

Over the last three weeks, FIVE receivers have topped 19.1 fantasy points against the Commanders' pass defense. What is worse is that big receivers capable of stretching the field and/or gaining yards after the catch over the last two contests have had their way with Washington.

While London may not be cut from the same cloth as A.J. Brown (38.5 fantasy points) or D.J. Moore (49.0), he is unquestionably Atlanta's top wide receiver and more than capable of making big plays downfield due to his ability to win in contested catch situations.

Week 6 fantasy projection for Drake London and Michael Thomas

Our Start/Sit Optimizer predicts London will edge this contest as opposed to Saints wideout Michael Thomas this weekend.

Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

We have already reached the point of the season where some players are facing an opponent for the second time in the season, although it is debatable whether we need such information with Ridley. The ex-Falcon made quite the first impression on Jacksonville in his team debut in Week 1, scorching Indianapolis for eight catches, 101 yards and a touchdown. Since that time, the Colts lost starting CB Dallis Flowers from their already young secondary, which has surrendered three 140-yard receiving efforts over the last four outings.

While Kirk was mostly an afterthought in the first meeting (1-9-0 on three targets), Zay Jones (knee) has been ruled out this weekend, once again clearing a path for the overall WR13 in PPR scoring over the last four games to deliver yet another top-20 receiver performance in Week 6.

Other potential strong start(s) in deeper leagues:

Zay Flowers, Ravens (the rookie ranks 17th among receivers with 40 targets and faces a Tennessee defense that has allowed at least two receivers to score double-digit fantasy points in all but one game)

DeVonta Smith, Eagles (Jets CB D.J. Reed has been ruled out and stud CB Sauce Gardner is listed as questionable, making Week 6 a great time to get "The Slim Reaper" more involved in the offense)

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (@ Houston Texans)

Any hint of the Texans' pass defense dropping off as a result of top CB Derek Stingley Jr. missing the last three games has not manifested itself on the football field, as Houston has not allowed more than 15.4 PPR fantasy points to any receiver over that time. Olave has his own problems, most notably QB Derek Carr nursing a shoulder injury that has hindered his ability to take advantage of Olave's ability to win deep.

Thomas has provided a steady floor for fantasy managers thus far, but he has yet to score a touchdown this season and seems unlikely to change that against a defense that has yielded only one score to a receiver through five games. Combine that with a quarterback that is less than 100 percent and the fact he also does not run many deep routes (60.5 percent of his targets have been in the 0-9 yard range) and Thomas might be lucky to top 10 fantasy points this weekend.

Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals (@ LA Rams)

With 10 targets in three of his last four outings - including games against some of the best defenses in the league in the Cowboys and 49ers - Brown sees enough opportunity each week to do more than hold his own as a fantasy starter. If there was ever a week that managers could consider sitting him, it might be against a Rams defense that has given up only one touchdown to receivers all year and big-yardage games only to two bigger-bodied wideouts in Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown.

Another factor working against Brown is an illness that left him questionable following two limited practices. All of it may be enough reason to believe Arizona will turn its offensive focus to Zach Ertz, especially since Los Angeles has been very vulnerable to tight ends recently.

Other potential weak start(s):

Amari Cooper, Browns (the 49ers have been a middling matchup for receivers thus far, but they could easily have their way against a P.J. Walker-led offense)

Terry McLaurin, Commanders (Washington is spreading the ball around far too much to have much faith in any single Washington receiver, especially against an Atlanta defense that has given one touchdown to a wideout over the last three contests)