Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs feat. Dallas Goedert, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta

The tight end position isn't really affected much by the Week 7 byes, but certain matchups will make this start-and-sit article a must-read. This week we won't be without the likes of Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson and Chig Okonkwo. Hence, the byes are pretty much null and void.

Week 7 is going to be all about the matchups and the options that you have. Tight end is such a volatile position, and each week, see new studs and duds. We're officially at that halfway point of the fantasy football regular season, so we need to get this week right. That's why we're here to deliver our starts and sits for Week 7.

Fantasy Football TE Starts

Dallas Goedert

Eagles Rams Football

While Dallas Goedert didn't score a touchdown last week against the Jets, he did see two red zone targets and had plenty of opportunities the get points. This is what makes Goedert a great start this week against the Dolphins. Since Week 3, Goedert is averaging seven targets a game and has six red zone targets. He's gotten plenty of opportunities considering he didn't get his first double-digit fantasy point total until Week 5.

Goedert should have a plus matchup this week, with the Fins giving up 7.2 fantasy ppg to TEs. Also, the addition of Julio Jones has people scratching their heads about what might be up with DeVonta Smith. The possibility of an injury or something different should open up more valuable targets for Goedert in what should be a high-scoring affair. Feel comfortable starting Goedert this week.

Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions have been really good this year on defense, but their one weakness is the tight end. Detroit has given up 8.2 fantasy ppg to the tight end while opposing TEs have averaged a TE6 finish against them. Now, let's insert one of the best in the game, Mark Andrews. The Ravens tight end has finished as a TE1 in four of five weeks and is TE4 overall. This week is going to be another great one to start Andrews.

Luke Musgrave

Packers Raiders Football

In Week 5, the Packers deployed a heavy dosage of Luke Musgrave, peppering him with seven targets. Musgrave would come down with six receptions for 34 yards, with a 70% snap share. This matchup against the Broncos is a strong one for the tight end position, as Denver has allowed 10.6 fantasy ppg. Musgrave has finished top-10 once this season, and this week is promising. Go ahead and start Musgrave this week.

Other Starts

-Michael Mayer

-David Njoku

Fantasy Football TE Sits

Sam LaPorta

Panthers Lions Football

Sam LaPorta has been a lock since he stepped on the field in Week 1. The problem this week is that he's playing the best defense statistically against the tight-end position. In contrast, some will turn to the fact that he got 11 targets last week against another solid defense in Tampa Bay.

I'll point out that he was only able to reel in four catches for 36 yards. This week, he'll be challenged by the Ravens' linebacking core and safety Kyle Hamilton. That, to me, is enough to be worried about LaPorta's chances in this game. It might be frowned upon, but I'm going to sit LaPorta this week.

Kyle Pitts

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

While Kyle Pitts' stock has seemingly come back to life, there is an underlying reason to be worried this week. His emergence has come along with Jonnu Smith's re-emergence. Last week, Pitts got 57% of the snaps, while Smith got 53%. In Week 5, we saw Pitts have a season-low 51% of the team's snaps.

Top this lack of field time with the Bucs defense that has allowed the fourth fewest ppg to TEs (3.9). The lack of a dominant TE matched with a stingy Bucs defense could make Pitts a sit this week. If you are looking for validation, then check out what our start/sit optimizer has to say.

TJ Hockenson

Vikings Bears Football

TJ Hockenson has Top-10 performances in four of six weeks this season. This week, though, the TE3 is going to be facing the angry buzzsaw that is the 49ers defense. This team has allowed one TD all year long to tight ends, as well as only 3.9 fantasy ppg.

The combo of Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner is going to keep him busy. The Vikings, without Justin Jefferson, have become limited, and the 49ers have the ability to take players completely out of the game. This is the matchup to sit Hockenson.

Other Sits

-Hunter Henry

-Tyler Higbee

