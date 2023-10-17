Fantasy Football Week 7 WR injury report: Updates on Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson and more

With Week 7 of the fantasy football season close to a start, injuries are piling up on every team. The wide receiver position is one of the most difficult to replace once your starter goes down, and if you don't have a viable backup option, an L might be coming your way.

Check out the injury status for the wide receivers in Week 7 of the fantasy football season.

WR Fantasy Football Injury Report for Week 7

Check out the injury status for the wide receivers in the upcoming fantasy football week - but don't forget to use our Start/Sit Optimizer before setting your lineups.

Deebo Samuel

The superstar wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers left the game against the Cleveland Browns early due to a shoulder injury, but the team was relieved to learn he avoided a major injury.

Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday, 16 that Samuel is considered day-to-day for the Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, and that his status is questionable. His official status will be determined later in the week.

Diontae Johnson

The wide receiver sustained a hamstring injury early in the third quarter of the season's opener 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was placed on the IR a week after, and has been out of action ever since.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that Johnson was designated to return from the injured reserve, meaning that he'll be active for the Week 7 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chris Olave

With the New Orleans Saints playing on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Olave's name on the injury report concerned a few managers.

However, his toe injury that limited him in practice should not concern his game status. The Saints held a walkthrough and the wide receiver should play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday without any problems.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New England Patriots wide receiver did not practice on Tuesday, which is not a surprise considering his absence from the team after a concussion. He still isn't cleared from the protocol and has to clear steps before he can return to the field.