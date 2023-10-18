Fantasy Football Week 7 WR rankings: Davante Adams looks to bounce back as Brandon Aiyuk continues to thrive

Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season has arrived with the first third of the year officially in the books. Every NFL team has now played either five or six games, depending on their bye weeks, so enough data is available to have a much better idea about each player's sepcific role within their offenses.

This factor is especially important for analyzing fantasy receivers as target share is one of the most important variables when assigning value in fantasy football. Receivers who post the most consistently solid production are often the ones who get the most opportunities to do so.

While players' roles have mostly been established at this point, volume can also change quickly when other factors come into play. Week 7 provides several of them, including injuries to important players as well as the maximum of six teams being on their byes this week. This will limit the available options in fantasy football, making it crucial to closesly analyze every situation.

The Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the most uselful tools in simplifying this complicated process. It weighs every variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. Managers who utilize this tool often gain an edge over the rest of their league.

Several situations are worth taking note of ahead of Week 7 that could impact the fantasy football outcome for the wide receiver position. Certain superstars, such as Davante Adams and Tee Higgins, have struggled to put up their usual dominant numbers. Adams has gone backwards in each of his last three games after a breakout performance, while Higgins continues to battle injuries.

Deebo Samuel is another star receiver dealing with injuries and is currently questionable to play. While this hurts his fantasy football value this week, it makes Brandon Aiyuk even more attractive than usual. Aiyuk is already having the best fantasy season of his career, but a potential increase in usage this week makes him an ideal player to target in lineups.

All of these factors, along with many others, were taken into careful consideration to produce the following rankings with the help of the Optimizer. Here's where the top 50 wide receivers rank for Week 7.

Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 7 WRs

Tyreek Hill Cooper Kupp Keenan Allen Stefon Diggs Brandon Aiyuk Amon-Ra St. Brown AJ Brown Jaylen Waddle DK Metcalf Puka Nacua Chris Olave Davante Adams Marquise Brown Calvin Ridley DeVonta Smith Mike Evans Tyler Lockett Christian Kirk Christian Watson Amari Cooper Jakobi Meyers DJ Moore Zay Flowers Chris Godwin Jordan Addison Drake London Josh Palmer Michael Pittman Gabe Davis Terry McLaurin George Pickens Courtland Sutton KJ Osborn Michael Thomas Romeo Doubs Curtis Samuel Rashee Rice Jerry Jeudy Deebo Samuel Diontae Johnson Wan'Dale Robinson Elijah Moore Tutu Atwell Josh Reynolds Rashid Shaheed Michael Wilson Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jameson Williams Rondale Moore Kadarius Toney

