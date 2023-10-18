Fantasy Football Week 7 WR rankings: Davante Adams looks to bounce back as Brandon Aiyuk continues to thrive

NFL
By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 18, 2023 20:37 GMT
Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season has arrived with the first third of the year officially in the books. Every NFL team has now played either five or six games, depending on their bye weeks, so enough data is available to have a much better idea about each player's sepcific role within their offenses.

This factor is especially important for analyzing fantasy receivers as target share is one of the most important variables when assigning value in fantasy football. Receivers who post the most consistently solid production are often the ones who get the most opportunities to do so.

While players' roles have mostly been established at this point, volume can also change quickly when other factors come into play. Week 7 provides several of them, including injuries to important players as well as the maximum of six teams being on their byes this week. This will limit the available options in fantasy football, making it crucial to closesly analyze every situation.

Several situations are worth taking note of ahead of Week 7 that could impact the fantasy football outcome for the wide receiver position. Certain superstars, such as Davante Adams and Tee Higgins, have struggled to put up their usual dominant numbers. Adams has gone backwards in each of his last three games after a breakout performance, while Higgins continues to battle injuries.

Deebo Samuel is another star receiver dealing with injuries and is currently questionable to play. While this hurts his fantasy football value this week, it makes Brandon Aiyuk even more attractive than usual. Aiyuk is already having the best fantasy season of his career, but a potential increase in usage this week makes him an ideal player to target in lineups.

All of these factors, along with many others, were taken into careful consideration to produce the following rankings with the help of the Optimizer. Here's where the top 50 wide receivers rank for Week 7.

Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Cooper Kupp
  3. Keenan Allen
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. Brandon Aiyuk
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  7. AJ Brown
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. DK Metcalf
  10. Puka Nacua
  11. Chris Olave
  12. Davante Adams
  13. Marquise Brown
  14. Calvin Ridley
  15. DeVonta Smith
  16. Mike Evans
  17. Tyler Lockett
  18. Christian Kirk
  19. Christian Watson
  20. Amari Cooper
  21. Jakobi Meyers
  22. DJ Moore
  23. Zay Flowers
  24. Chris Godwin
  25. Jordan Addison
  26. Drake London
  27. Josh Palmer
  28. Michael Pittman
  29. Gabe Davis
  30. Terry McLaurin
  31. George Pickens
  32. Courtland Sutton
  33. KJ Osborn
  34. Michael Thomas
  35. Romeo Doubs
  36. Curtis Samuel
  37. Rashee Rice
  38. Jerry Jeudy
  39. Deebo Samuel
  40. Diontae Johnson
  41. Wan'Dale Robinson
  42. Elijah Moore
  43. Tutu Atwell
  44. Josh Reynolds
  45. Rashid Shaheed
  46. Michael Wilson
  47. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  48. Jameson Williams
  49. Rondale Moore
  50. Kadarius Toney

