Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Isiah Pacheco, Alexander Mattison and more 

Week 8 and the playoffs are on our minds. Every win matters. Start 'Em Sit 'Em lineup decisions are scrutinized. We tinker and toil to the point of overheating our phones. Let’s take a deep breath and focus on the best and worst matchups for our running backs. Taking a logical approach will take the emotion out of it. Let’s get a W.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em RBs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Averaging 14.7 PPR points per game, Pacheco has been a revelation for drafters. I love him this week against a Broncos defense who, over the last five weeks has allowed 18.5 points per game over projection per Fantasy Points Data.

Simply put, whatever the experts project for runners against Denver, the backs blow it away. I also think Pacheco gets it done as a receiver. The KC runner had six grabs when these teams met just two weeks ago. Expect similar numbers on Sunday.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals

It’s rare that I promote the “Gus Bus,” but he’s got a fantastic matchup against the lowly Cardinals. Per Fantasy Points Data, the Cards are allowing the second most fantasy points to runners over the last five weeks.

Edwards is getting plenty of work. He has averaged 14.25 carries over the past four weeks. He won’t break off 80-yard touchdown receptions like he did in Week 7, but it’s nice to see him do anything in the pass game.

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Yes, Cam Akers is lurking. No, I don’t think Mattison loses his job, though. The Packers allow the third most fantasy points to the running back position on the season. There’s plenty of opportunities to find holes. I liked what I saw from Mattison against the Niners (on just 39 yards) and think he finds the endzone vs the lowly Pack. Give me Mattison for 85 yards and a score.

Alexander Mattison vs Brian Robinson Jr. Week 8 Fantasy Projection

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a run of 11.2 points for Mattison in Week 8 against a Packers defense that has struggled to contain running backs this year.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em RBs

Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Remember a week ago in this article where I said to bench Raheem Mostert against this Philly D? I hope you listened. This week, the Birds get to shut down Brian Robinson, who is starting to lose carries to rookie Chris Rodriguez. The Kentucky product only saw one fewer carry than the established starter. That’s a problem. Now we’re potentially seeing a messy three-man committee. No thanks.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons

In what could be Henry’s final game as a Titan, I’m just not seeing it. With rookie Will Levis under center for Tennessee, we’ll see an offense that should struggle to sustain drives. While conventional wisdom says the offense should run through Henry, he’s just not efficient behind a horrendous offensive line.

To make matters worse, the Falcons allow just 13.10 fantasy points per game to running backs. Who knows, maybe Henry sits in the second half to ensure he’s healthy enough to be traded.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers

This Niners defense is no joke. I expect them to be mad and looking to make a statement coming off two straight losses. Couple that with Sam Darnold starting for San Francisco. The defense knows it has to carry the team on their backs. That spells bad news for Mixon, who has just one touchdown on the season.

On the year, Mixon is averaging 3.8 yards per carry and has only topped 70 yards in one contest. I don’t anticipate number two coming this weekend.