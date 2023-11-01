Fantasy Football Week 9 WR rankings: Davante Adams' frustrations continue as CeeDee Lamb is heating up

Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season has arrived, with this slate of games marking the official halfway point this year. The week is loaded with intriguing matchups for fantasy managers to potentially take advantage of. The wide receiver position will be one of the most important to watch as offenses seem to be fully hitting their stride.

The wide receiver position is relatively healthy for Week 9, so managers will have most of their options available for lineups, with the exception of the four teams on bye week. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers will all be on bye this week, making their players in fantasy football unavailable.

This means that several lineup staples, such as Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brandon Aiyuk, will need to be replaced this week in fantasy football. One of the best ways to tackle this task is by analyzing weekly positional rankings and utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer.

Several fantasy football wide receivers will enter Week 9 with intriguing narratives based on their production and projections. Davante Adams' fantasy value continues to tank after surpassing 100 yards just once this season. While his struggles haven't necessarily been his fault, the reasoning is somewhat irrelevant for fantasy purposes.

On the other hand, fantasy managers are relieved to see Jaylen Waddle and CeeDee Lamb get things rolling in recent weeks. They were each drafted in the first couple of rounds in fantasy drafts this year, but both got off to a bit of a slow start this season. That is no longer the case as each of them has turned things around, including finishing among the top ten wide receivers last week.

All of these various situations and many others were taken into close consideration to produce the following fantasy football rankings for the top 50 wide receivers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 9 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 9 WRs

Tyreek Hill Ja'Marr Chase CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs AJ Brown Cooper Kupp Keenan Allen Jaylen Waddle Mike Evans Adam Thielen Garrett Wilson Davante Adams Chris Olave Puka Nacua DeAndre Hopkins DeVonta Smith DK Metcalf Zay Flowers Terry McLaurin Tee Higgins Nico Collins DJ Moore Amari Cooper Diontae Johnson Chris Godwin Jakobi Meyers Michael Pittman George Pickens Drake London Rashee Rice Tyler Lockett Jordan Addison Gabe Davis Josh Palmer Marquise Brown Christian Watson Josh Downs Jaxon Smith-Njigba Rashid Shaheed KJ Osborn Tank Dell Romeo Doubs Demario Douglas Michael Thomas Elijah Moore Curtis Samuel Wan'Dale Robinson Brandin Cooks Jahan Dotson Khalil Shakir

