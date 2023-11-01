NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 9 WR rankings: Davante Adams' frustrations continue as CeeDee Lamb is heating up

Fantasy Football Week 9 WR rankings: Davante Adams' frustrations continue as CeeDee Lamb is heating up

By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 01, 2023 15:03 GMT
Fantasy Football Week 9 WR rankings
Fantasy Football Week 9 WR rankings: Davante Adams vs CeeDee Lamb

Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season has arrived, with this slate of games marking the official halfway point this year. The week is loaded with intriguing matchups for fantasy managers to potentially take advantage of. The wide receiver position will be one of the most important to watch as offenses seem to be fully hitting their stride.

The wide receiver position is relatively healthy for Week 9, so managers will have most of their options available for lineups, with the exception of the four teams on bye week. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers will all be on bye this week, making their players in fantasy football unavailable.

This means that several lineup staples, such as Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brandon Aiyuk, will need to be replaced this week in fantasy football. One of the best ways to tackle this task is by analyzing weekly positional rankings and utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer.

Several fantasy football wide receivers will enter Week 9 with intriguing narratives based on their production and projections. Davante Adams' fantasy value continues to tank after surpassing 100 yards just once this season. While his struggles haven't necessarily been his fault, the reasoning is somewhat irrelevant for fantasy purposes.

Should you trade Austin Ekeler? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

On the other hand, fantasy managers are relieved to see Jaylen Waddle and CeeDee Lamb get things rolling in recent weeks. They were each drafted in the first couple of rounds in fantasy drafts this year, but both got off to a bit of a slow start this season. That is no longer the case as each of them has turned things around, including finishing among the top ten wide receivers last week.

All of these various situations and many others were taken into close consideration to produce the following fantasy football rankings for the top 50 wide receivers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 9 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 9 WRs
Week 9 WRs
  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Ja'Marr Chase
  3. CeeDee Lamb
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. AJ Brown
  6. Cooper Kupp
  7. Keenan Allen
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. Mike Evans
  10. Adam Thielen
  11. Garrett Wilson
  12. Davante Adams
  13. Chris Olave
  14. Puka Nacua
  15. DeAndre Hopkins
  16. DeVonta Smith
  17. DK Metcalf
  18. Zay Flowers
  19. Terry McLaurin
  20. Tee Higgins
  21. Nico Collins
  22. DJ Moore
  23. Amari Cooper
  24. Diontae Johnson
  25. Chris Godwin
  26. Jakobi Meyers
  27. Michael Pittman
  28. George Pickens
  29. Drake London
  30. Rashee Rice
  31. Tyler Lockett
  32. Jordan Addison
  33. Gabe Davis
  34. Josh Palmer
  35. Marquise Brown
  36. Christian Watson
  37. Josh Downs
  38. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  39. Rashid Shaheed
  40. KJ Osborn
  41. Tank Dell
  42. Romeo Doubs
  43. Demario Douglas
  44. Michael Thomas
  45. Elijah Moore
  46. Curtis Samuel
  47. Wan'Dale Robinson
  48. Brandin Cooks
  49. Jahan Dotson
  50. Khalil Shakir

Davante Adams or Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer for the right pick in Week 8

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...