Former Patriots QB reveals what was off-limits for Tom Brady’s Netflix roast

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a resounding success, and it has gotten rave reviews from fans and critics. An array of Brady's former teammates and celebrities participated in the roast.

Drew Bledsoe was one of Brady's former teammates on the roast, and he recently spoke about what was off-limits for the event.

Bledsoe said:

“We talked earlier when we were doing some of the pre-stuff. You can’t go to the kids. I told them I wouldn’t do any Kraft jokes. Other than that, everything was fair game.”

Speaking on the Brady-Kraft moment, Bledsoe said:

"That was an authentic moment, man. That was not scripted. Tom came up to ensure they weren't getting after our buddy RK. He’s a buddy that both Tom and I have true and genuine affection for. I didn’t know he was gonna be there until just before the show last night just specifically so they would stay away from some of the stuff with him.”

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft remain close friends

The New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady in Round 6 of the 2000 NFL Draft, which changed the franchise forever. Upon being selected, Tom Brady told Robert Kraft that drafting him would be the best decision he ever made.

That was the beginning of the pair's bromance, which culminated in Brady leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl triumphs during his 20-year stint with the franchise. He did this as one half of arguably the greatest head coach and quarterback duo in league history alongside Bill Belichick.

Even when Brady left New England, Robert Kraft did not harbor any resentment for the most outstanding player in New England Patriots history. Kraft said on CNN This Morning:

"I just love the guy so much, and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him. And I think he can do many good things for America and reach out to many people."

Tom Brady, who is part of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group, and Kraft will likely attend the NFL's owner's meetings together in the foreseeable future.

