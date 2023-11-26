Gabe Davis or Jakobi Meyers: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 12

Gabe Davis and Jakobi Meyers are intriguing options this week in fantasy football. With the 2023 NFL season in Week 12, every game is crucial and the same goes for fantasy football.

While neither of these receivers are weekly must-starts, they have the potential to put big points on the board and win you your fantasy matchup. Let's take a look at their fantasy outlooks, starting with Davis.

Is Gabe Davis a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Gabe Davis has, at times, put up some big scores in fantasy football this season, mostly thanks to his inclination for finding the endzone. He has recorded 33 receptions for 490 yards and 5 TDs, which comes to 111.8 points (95.30 in HPPR leagues).

While these are good numbers, Davis has had two games where he has not made a reception (including last week) and three other games where he has 32 or fewer yards. Davis appears to be a very situational start and faces an interesting defense in the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

The Eagles rank 32nd against WRs this season, which bodes well for Davis' fantasy outlook. The bad news is that Davis is the WR2 at the Buffalo Bills, behind Stefon Diggs, but that could mean more favorable coverage here.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Gabe Davis to record 8.8 points (PPR leagues) this week. This means he is potentially a good pick in the flex and a TD would push that number up nicely.

Is Jakobi Meyers a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jakobi Meyers is the WR2 for the Las Vegas Raiders behind Davante Adams and has also put in some big performances this season. On the season, Meyers has 46 receptions for 512 yards and 5 TDs, as well as 17 yards and 1 TD on the ground. This is good for 134.9 points (111.90 in HPPR leagues), but those numbers don't tell the whole story.

Meyers has four games where he has scored fewer than 10 points, two of which came in his last two matchups. That gives fantasy owners cause for concern and a confusing matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs muddies the water further.

On paper, this game could be a high-scoring affair, which bodes well for Meyers. However, the Chiefs are ranked sixth against WRs in fantasy football, which counters that narrative.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Jakobi Meyers to get 8.1 points in Week 12, which suggests he could be a good flex pick too. As with Davis, a TD would push that score up nicely, but who is more likely to get one here?

Gabe Davis vs. Jakobi Meyers: Who should I start in Week 12?

Looking at the projections, Gabe Davis is a better start than Jakobi Meyers, but he comes with a higher risk because he has a lower floor.

Gabe Davis vs. Jakobi Meyers (PPR Leagues)

The below breakdowns give an idea as to what to expect from the two receivers in Week 12:

The tool shows that they are expected to have very similar numbers in terms of yards and receptions, but Gabe Davis has a slightly better chance of scoring a TD. With both receivers touchdown-dependant for recording a good score, the strength of their opposition and the quality of the QB throwing them the ball are defining factors.

While Aidan O'Connell could have a great career ahead of him, he is not yet on the same level as Josh Allen, regardless of Allen's recent INT concerns. With the Chiefs a stronger defensive opponent than the Eagles, Gabe Davis is a better start in Week 12.