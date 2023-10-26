Gabe Davis or Kendrick Bourne: Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Projection for WRs

Gabe Davis and Kendrick Bourne are on track to satisfy the projections given by fantasy football websites. Through Week 7, Davis has 347 yards and four touchdowns, keeping the prediction of 805 receiving yards and six touchdowns within reach.

Meanwhile, Bourne has 370 yards and three touchdowns after seven games. While he has already exceeded the three scores forecasted for him, he could also surpass the projected 543 yards. With both players getting a chance to add to their totals, which is the better fantasy football option in Week 8?

Gabe Davis fantasy projections

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (Image credit: Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports)

The fourth-year player from UCF was expected to become a stable support receiver for Stefon Diggs this season. He manifested that capability with a 92-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He also had six catches for 100 yards and a score versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Since then, he has struggled to produce comparable numbers even if he isn’t on the injury report.

Gabe Davis has a combined four catches for 27 yards in Weeks 6 and 7 against the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. That’s a total of a measly 0.7 fantasy points in standard mode. These performances might have taken him off the fantasy football radar.

However, he has a chance to bounce back when the Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. The Buccaneers are 27th in passing yards allowed per game at 246.7. Tampa Bay is also 14th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers at 29.3 per game.

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer revealed that Davis could have 8.9 fantasy points in Week 8 on three receptions for 43 yards.

Gabe Davis and Kendrick Bourne Week 8 projections

The Bucs’ struggles in stopping the pass provide an ideal bounce-back game for Davis. But it would be Josh Allen’s job to make Buffalo’s offense run without hiccups. Playing heads-up football will give Gabe Davis more chances to pile up receptions and yards.

Is Kendrick Bourne a good fantasy pick?

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne

While the struggles of the New England Patriots offense have been well documented, Kendrick Bourne has been average throughout the season. However, it’s still not the production level that makes him a must-get option when available.

After putting up 18.4 fantasy points in Week 1 (64 yards, two touchdowns), he has had games with 43, 89, and 63 yards. However, he scored a touchdown again only in Week 7 against the Bills. Therefore, Bourne has done enough to excite fantasy players to prioritize him if he becomes a free agent or a waiver wire option.

He could have a better output in Week 8 when the Patriots face the Miami Dolphins. Their AFC East rivals have surrendered the ninth-most points among wide receivers through Week 7 at 31.2 per game. They are also 20th in passing yards allowed at 233 per game.

The Dolphins’ secondary is also riddled with injuries as Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, and Cam Smith appear on the Week 8 injury report. But despite that advantage, Bourne isn’t a viable fantasy option.

While he might post better numbers against Miami, having dominant performances is the biggest question about Bourne.

Should I start Gabe Davis or Kendrick Bourne in Week 8?

Like Gabe Davis, Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer projects Bourne to have 8.9 fantasy points on four receptions for 44 yards. But unless you have no other options and injuries have depleted your receiving corps, Davis and Bourne are not viable starting options.

You can have them as a WR3 or flex at best, but nothing beyond those roles. There are several options better than them, especially tight ends, that you must target. Starting or sitting Davis or Bourne won’t make much difference.