New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be the pick to win your NFL fantasy football league in 2023.

Wilson was exceptional as a rookie in 2022, taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after posting 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson was WR22 in fantasy football PPR scoring in 2022 according to fantasypros.com after he posted 215.7 total points. This was good enough to beat the likes of Chris Olave, DJ Moore, and Jerry Jeudy.

Wilson wasn't a full starter until Week 8 and was catching passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco. His 25% target share, 86% route participation, and 146 targets all ranked amongst the top 10 in the NFL, meaning he has plenty of fantasy football value.

Should you draft Garrett Wilson in NFL fantasy in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets has instantly elevated the draft stock of Garrett Wilson, who should be much better in 2023 with the long-time Packers quarterback at the helm.

In 2022, none of Zach Wilson, Mike White, or Joe Flacco completed more than 60% of their passes, which seriously hindered Garrett Wilson. However, even in a down year for Rodgers in 2022, he had a completion percentage of 64.6%, just below his career average (65.3%).

According to fantasypros.com, Wilson is currently ranked as WR10 in PPR leagues, with an ADP of No. 18 overall.

Wilson heads into 2023 as the Jets' clear WR1, with Rodgers' former Packers teammate Allen Lazard likely to fill in as the second-string. Wilson will see plenty of targets, and the Jets will be hoping he can develop a similar rapport as Rodgers had with Davante Adams in Green Bay.

Speaking of Adams, Wilson is currently being drafted ahead of him, even though Adams ended 2022 as WR3 in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders. This is simply due to the influence of Rodgers, while Adams teams up with Jimmy Garoppolo for the first time.

Where should you draft Garrett Wilson in fantasy in 2023?

Wherever you're selecting in round two of your fantasy football draft, you should feel comfortable with choosing Garrett Wilson.

He teams up with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers, while other wideouts being drafted around him have some question marks surrounding their quarterbacks.

Wilson has looked excellent during training camp, which should put you on high alert for fantasy football purposes.

