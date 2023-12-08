Geno Smith injury update: Latest on Seahawks QB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Geno Smith is having another impressive campaign with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. The quarterback has also become a popular fantasy pick in recent weeks.

However, Smith popped up on the Seahawks' injury report on Thursday with a groin injury. This has given fantasy managers plenty to think about.

The Seahawks will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Fans have been curious whether the QB will feature in the matchup on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Geno Smith's injury update

Smith is listed as questionable on the Seattle Seahawks' injury report as of Friday. The QB has been dealing with a groin injury heading into the Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. It was quite a surprise that he popped up on the injury report since he partook in a practice session on Wednesday.

Since Smith is still questionable on the Seattle injury report, fantasy managers should avoid picking him for Week 14. However, some can also wait in hope for the player's game status to change to active before making a decision.

Smith has racked up 2,918 yards and 15 touchdowns on 259 passes this season. He has also added 92 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Across 12 games, Smith has recorded 171.72 fantasy points. He is averaging 14.3 FPPG.

What happened to Geno Smith?

Smith surprisingly appeared on the Seattle Seahawks injury report with a groin injury on Thursday. He was a full participant in Wednesday's training session.

There are suggestions that Smith might have picked up his groin injury during Wednesday's training. However, the decision to keep him as a limited participant on Thursday might be a precaution for the Seahawks.

Smith was previously dealing with an elbow injury before the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he recovered in time and recorded 340 all-purpose yards with four total touchdowns, but Seattle lost the game 41-35.

When will Geno Smith return?

There is no timeline regarding when Smith will return to action for the Seahawks. The good news is that the quarterback was still a limited participant in training despite his groin injury.

There is a possibility that Smith might be able to recover in time for the Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers. If not, he should be able to return for the Week 15 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Smith can't play against the 49ers this weekend, Seattle's backup quarterback Drew Lock is expected to lead the offense for the team.