Gerald Everett or Michael Mayer: Who should I start in TNF Week 15 Fantasy Football?

Gerald Everett and Michael Mayer were likely not among the tight ends fantasy football managers were expecting to be scouting come TNF in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. However, due to a spate of injuries at the position and the fantasy playoffs set for Week 16 in most leagues, no stone can be left unturned here.

Tight end is a tough position to get right in fantasy football, with most having painfully low floors and limited celings. With managers looking to make the playoffs, continue playing for at least another week or avoid finishing last in bigger leagues, these decisions can be key to victory.

Let's take a look at the fantasy football outlooks for both these tight ends in Week 15, starting with Gerald Everett:

Is Gerald Everett a good fantasy pick in TNF Week 15?

Gerald Everett profiles to be the perfect fantasy football tight end. At 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds, Everett has the height to reach high-passes, the strength to hold onto the ball and the speed to evade and break away.

The issue is that he plays in a Los Angeles Chargers team that spreads the ball around to its WRs and RBs a lot. As such, Everett often finds himself low on the pecking order. The Chargers have an injury crisis at WR this season, which has actually hindered Everett somewhat as he now gets a fair amount of defensive attention.

LA has been anything but sensational on offense, a surprise given their star-power, and Everett is a risky start in fantasy football. On the season, he has 34 receptions for 293 yards and 3 TDs, good for 64.70 points in HPPR leagues.

Averaging 5.88 points might seem a solid floor and with 6.40 points in back-to-back weeks you could do worse than Everett. However, when he has a bad week it can be between 0-5 points and with Justin Herbert set to miss an extended time, Everett is a risky start.

With Easton Stick set to start under center, Everett doesn't appear to be in for a big week against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are an unhelpful 15th against the position.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Gerald Everett to record 5.10 points in HPPR leagues and he is TD-dependant to get a good floor. So if you don't want to be looking at a potentially disappointing score between TNF and Sunday's games, it would be advisable to look elsewhere.

Is Michael Mayer a good fantasy pick in TNF Week 15?

Michael Mayer has not really pushed into the realm of fantasy relevance this season, as the Raiders are another team that do not utilize the position heavily.

Mayer has had two good weeks in fantasy football, putting up 10.00 points and 9.40 points (HPPR leagues) in Week 6 and 10 respectively. Other than that he has been hitting around the 1.90-3.50 area. This means he is a wild pick in Week 15 as there is no reason to beleive that will change here.

On the season Mayer has 23 receptions for 265 and 1 TD, good for 46.00 points in HPPR leagues. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool has Michael Mayers picking up 3.90 points on Thursday Night Football, which means he should be avoided.

The Raiders are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. On a short week, there's simply no reason to expect big things from Mayer, who came away with 1.90 points in the defeat.

Gerald Everett vs. Michael Mayer: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

Looking at the projections, if you had to choose between the two you should pick Gerald Everett. However, given that there are a lot of questions hanging over the Chargers heading into this TNF game, he should probably be avoided too.

The below breakdown gives fantasy football managers an idea of what to expect in Week 15 from these TEs:

Given that those numbers don't add up to a happy ending if proved true, there are better options out there in Week 15. Depending on the size of your league, there are some other TEs that are projected bigger scores, and for good reason. A few are provided below:

While Hunter Henry has been a risk this season, he scored 2 TDs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Isaiah Likely looked good on his 16.80 point game against the LA Rams and Pat Freiermuth is expected to see a hgher volume of targets.