“Gotta get stitched asap”: NFL fans left stunned after seeing Tua Tagovailoa’s wild cut on hand vs. Jets

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty looking cut in the Miami Dolphins' Black Friday win over the New York Jets. NFL fans were utterly shocked that the Alabama Crimson Tide alum was allowed to remain on the field after being cut so bad.

Tua Tagovailoa's cut showcases what high-level NFL players go through during the heat of the moment in an NFL game. These players suffer harsh playing conditions and are subjected to hard hits anytime they're on the Gridiron.

Tagovailoa had a mixed showing in the game against the Jets, finishing with 243 passing yards, one TD, and two interceptions in the 34-13 win. The victory has taken the Dolphins to an 8-3 record, and they are poised to make the postseason for the second consecutive year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Expand Tweet

How has Tua Tagovailoa performed this season?

Tua Tagovailoa has been decent in 2023, taking advantage of one of the most potent offenses in the National Football League. Tagovailoa is a pocket passer that specializes in zipping passes down the Gridiron to speedy pass catchers, and he's done a good job with that all season long.

It's been a fulfilling year for Tagovailoa, as the Alabama Crimson Tide icon had contemplated retiring ahead of the 2023 season due to health issues. Tagovailoa suffered from recurrent concussions in 2022, and these posed questions about his ability to withstand the rigors of professional football. Thankfully, Tagovailoa hasn't missed a game this season due to injury, and he is poised to lead the Dolphins to a deep playoff run.

How have the Miami Dolphins performed this season?

Speaking of the Dolphins, the Miami Dolphins have been sensational in the 2023 NFL season. The Mike McDaniel-coached franchise is arguably the fastest offense in NFL history, and they've used speed to blow past opponents all year long.

From wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, the Dolphins are a nightmare for defensive coordinators on a weekly basis. The Dolphins have amassed an 8-3 record in Week 12, and they are getting better each week. The franchise could be a problem at the end of the year if things keep going this way and their star players can keep fit.