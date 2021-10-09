Packers vs Bengals prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the NFL season.
Since the opening day loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Packers have won three consecutive games after defeating the Steelers 27-17 thanks to Rodgers' 248 passing yards and two touchdown passes.
The Bengals are coming off a morale-boosting win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which second-year quarterback Burrows led the team on a game-winning drive to set up a field goal.
Packers vs Bengals Match Details
Green Bay Packers (3-1) vs Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)
Sunday, Oct 10, 1 p.m. ET.
Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Packers vs Bengals Betting Odds
As expected, riding on the wave of a three-game win streak, the Packers are favorites in this one with odds of -175. For the Bengals, the odds are +140 as they look to win back-to-back games.
As for the spread, the Packers are -3.5 while the Bengals are +3.5.
Packers vs Bengals Picks
Aaron Rodgers is looking every bit the 2020 NFL MVP over the last three games, as he has thrown for 897 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions (both in Week 1).
For Burrow, he will want to continue his positive play against one of the best quarterbacks in the league on Sunday.
Away from home, this will be a tough matchup for Rodgers and the Packers but they are expected to win, although Burrow and the Bengals will not make it easy for the reigning NFL MVP.
Packers vs Bengals Key Injuries
Packers
- RB Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable
- LT Elgton Jenkins (toe) questionable
- C Josh Myers (finger) questionable
- CB Kevin King (concussion) questionable
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) questionable
- LB Za’Darius Smith (back) IR-out
Bengals
- RB Joe Mixon (ankle) questionable
- WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) questionable
- C Trey Hopkins (knee) questionable
- RG Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee) questionable
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) questionable
- CB Trae Waynes (knee) questionable
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) questionable
Packers vs Bengals Head to Head
Sunday’s matchup with be the first time the Packers and Bengals have met in four years in which the Packers won in overtime, 27-24. The Bengals lead the all-time head-to-head series 7-6 and have won three out of the last four games against the Packers.
Packers vs Bengals Predictions
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be expecting to win this game. They are on a three-game win streak and high on confidence but could be without several key defensive starters.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will fancy their chances at moving to 4-1 this season on Sunday and take advantage of a potentially weak Green Bay secondary.
Final Predicted Score: Packers 24 - Bengals 30