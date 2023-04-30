Green Bay Packers undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 NFL Draft with a new era in the franchise's history about to begin. They traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets just days before the start of the draft. This means Jordan Love is fully expected to be their starting quarterback in Week 1 of the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Jordan Love has massive shoes to fill in his opportunity to be the Green Bay Packers starter. He's immediately following a legendary run that transitioned directly from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, giving the franchise three decades of elite quarterback play. The two have combined to win two Super Bowl rings and seven NFL MVP awards.

To best support the new era in Green Bay, the Packers are now beginning to sign undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Any declared prospects that were not selected during the draft process will immediately become unrestricted free agents. The Packers have taken advantage of this by adding as many talented players as they can to aid the transition.

Green Bay Packers undrafted free agents signings

Jordan Love

Here is the complete list of undrafted free agents signed by the Green Bay Packers following the 2023 NFL Draft:

Malik Heath, WR, Ole Miss Rebels

Duece Watts, WR, Tulane Green Wave

Henry Pearson, TE, Appalachian State Mountaineers

Kadeem Telfort, OT, Alabama Birmingham Blazers

Jason Lewan, DL, Illinois State Redbirds

Benny Sapp III, CB, Northern Iowa Panthers

Christian Morgan, S, Baylor Bears

Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL draft picks

Lukas Van Ness

Here is the complete list of Green Bay Packers picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 13 - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa Hawkeyes

Round 2, Pick 42 - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State Beavers

Round 2, Pick 50 - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State Spartans

Round 3, Pick 78 - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Round 4, Pick 116 - Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn Tigers

Round 5, Pick 149 - Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State Nittany Lions

Round 5, Pick 159 - Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia Cavaliers

Round 6, Pick 179 - Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green Falcons

Round 6, Pick 207 - Anders Carlson, K, Auburn Tigers

Round 7, Pick 232 - Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Round 7, Pick 235 - Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan Chippewas

Round 7, Pick 242 - Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State Cyclones

Round 7, Pick 256 - Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte 49ers

