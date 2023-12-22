Has Mike Tomlin ever had a losing season? Steelers HC's coaching record explored

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record despite missing out on the playoffs. They accomplished this feat by winning 7 of their last 9 games during the second half of the season.

This string of thrilling victories contributed to head coach Mike Tomlin's record of the most consecutive winning seasons to start a coaching career, which now stands at 16.

As an NFL head coach, Tomlin is now in his 17th season and has never finished below .500 in a season. In 2012, 2013, and 2019, he finished at .500 on three occasions. The coach has a winning record in each of his other 12 complete seasons. In his career, he has also made the postseason 10 times.

So far in his NFL tenure, Tomlin has impressed. But you have to go further back to discover the last time the Steelers finished with a losing record — even before Tomlin signed with them. The last time that occurred was under Bill Cowher's leadership in 2003.

The Steelers have now gone 18 whole seasons without having a losing record, which is the third-longest stretch in NFL history. The New England Patriots (19 seasons) and the Dallas Cowboys (20 seasons) are the only two teams to have lengthier runs without a losing season.

The Steelers, who currently have a 7-7 record, want to win their final three games to maintain their winning season streak in 2023.

'Fire Mike Tomlin' starts trending with Steelers reeling from 3 straight losses

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shockingly dropped three straight games against some of the poorest teams in the league this season.

These teams are — Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers have gone down to these teams during the past three weeks. Worse yet, two of the losses were at home, against the Patriots and Cardinals.

Recent performances by Mike Tomlin's team have sparked outrage on social media, with some sections of the team's fan base demanding that the head coach be fired. The hashtag - #FireTomlin - has been trending at times on X.

The season and this current three-game losing streak have been so awful that on any other team, the coaching staff could have already undergone significant changes. However, Tomlin does not appear to be under pressure given his position with the Steelers.

Are the Steelers out of the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are presently 7-7, have a 6 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs after suffering three straight losses.

Their inferior head-to-head and inter-conference record means they have little control over their postseason destiny. Pittsburgh will need other games to go their way in order for them to qualify for the playoffs.

The Steelers' only option is to win their next three games - against the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals - and hope that the other teams falter. Our NFL Playoff Predictor will give you a bigger insight into what the Steelers need to make the Playoffs.