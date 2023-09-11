“He was always a spy”: Browns fans dig up old tweet of Joe Burrow switching NFL fandoms after Bengals QB’s Week 1 disasterclass

Yesterday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were blown out by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, had one of the worst performances of his career yesterday vs. the Brown.

Burrow completed 14 out of 31 passes for 82 yards, and zero touchdowns. He was also sacked twice. He was benched before the game ended.

Following the embarrassing upset loss, fans were quick to dig up an old tweet of Burrow's, where he stated he is a bandwagon Browns fan.

"I have decided to become a bandwagon Browns fan everybody."

Burrow grew up in the state of Ohio, and sort of became a Browns fan growing up. Now, he gets to play them twice a year as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's dug up tweet about him being a bandwagon Browns fan

NFL fans were having fun with Joe Burrow's old tweet about him being a bandwagon Browns fan. Some said that it's too late for Burrow to hop on the train now, while others comically said that it shows any time he plays them since he always performs poorly.

Here's how fans reacted:

Joe Burrow has dropped to 1-5 vs. the Cleveland Browns

Joe Burrow during Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Following their 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns yesterday, Joe Burrow has dropped to 1-5 vs. the fellow AFC North rival in his career.

The five losses are the most he has against any opponent in the NFL. He lost his two games against the Browns his rookie season 37-34, then a 35-30 game followed.

The Browns blew the Cincinnati Bengals out 41-6 to kick off the 2021 season and then beat the Bengals 21-16 without Burrow playing.

In Week 8 of last season, the Bengals lost to Cleveland 32-13. Burrow got his first victory against the Browns a few weeks later, leading the Bengals to a 23-10 victory in Week 14.

The two rivals will meet again to end the season during Week 18.

While Burrow seems to be Patrick Mahoes' and the Chiefs kryptonite, it seems as if the Browns are his kryptonite.

Will Joe Burrow's Bengals continue their current slump vs. Cleveland in Week 18?

