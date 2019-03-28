×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

He's still a quality NFL quarterback – Giants GM defends Manning

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    28 Mar 2019, 10:18 IST
Eli Manning
Eli Manning

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman believes veteran Eli Manning is still a "quality" quarterback.

Manning was inconsistent as the Giants missed the playoffs for a second consecutive NFL season last term.

Gettleman, however, praised the 38-year-old Manning – a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP.

"At the end of the day, you can't win without a quarterback. We all know it," Gettleman told NFL Network.

"It's just the way the game is built. You have to have a quarterback. I really believe there has been a false narrative out there that Eli is finished, he's done.

"He had a heck of a year. We scored a lot of points late. But, at the end of the day, Eli can still make all of the NFL throws. He can still play."

Manning completed 66 per cent of his passes and threw for 21 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, in 16 games in 2018.

However, Gettleman said the Giants have started to think about their future at quarterback.

Manning's contract is set to expire after 2019.

Advertisement

"Eli is still a quality NFL quarterback. It wears me out, it really does," Gettleman said. "Obviously he's 38 years old. … Anyhow, the bottom line is, yes, we have to address it. It's reality. So, when the time is right we will."

Gettleman also defended Manning earlier this month, telling reporters: "This narrative Eli is overpaid and can't play is a crock. I'm telling you."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Landon Collins Saga: Another example of the current lack of direction of the New York Giants
RELATED STORY
Manning unsure over Giants future
RELATED STORY
NFL: How Dave Gettleman's Guidance is Dragging the Giants in the Wrong Direction
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Giants fans should be concerned about OBJ trade following John Mara's comments
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Winners and Losers Through the First Phase
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Draft Round 1 Quarterback Rankings
RELATED STORY
Recapping the 2018/19 NFL season
RELATED STORY
Did They Strike Gold(en)?: Will Golden Tate help the Giants fill the post-OBJ void?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 offensive tackles in the 2019 NFL Draft:
RELATED STORY
A natural born quarterback out to prove people wrong - Kyler Murray: The two-sport star of the NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us