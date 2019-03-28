He's still a quality NFL quarterback – Giants GM defends Manning

Eli Manning

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman believes veteran Eli Manning is still a "quality" quarterback.

Manning was inconsistent as the Giants missed the playoffs for a second consecutive NFL season last term.

Gettleman, however, praised the 38-year-old Manning – a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP.

"At the end of the day, you can't win without a quarterback. We all know it," Gettleman told NFL Network.

"It's just the way the game is built. You have to have a quarterback. I really believe there has been a false narrative out there that Eli is finished, he's done.

"He had a heck of a year. We scored a lot of points late. But, at the end of the day, Eli can still make all of the NFL throws. He can still play."

Manning completed 66 per cent of his passes and threw for 21 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, in 16 games in 2018.

However, Gettleman said the Giants have started to think about their future at quarterback.

Manning's contract is set to expire after 2019.

"Eli is still a quality NFL quarterback. It wears me out, it really does," Gettleman said. "Obviously he's 38 years old. … Anyhow, the bottom line is, yes, we have to address it. It's reality. So, when the time is right we will."

Gettleman also defended Manning earlier this month, telling reporters: "This narrative Eli is overpaid and can't play is a crock. I'm telling you."