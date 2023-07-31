The saga surrounding the Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay and running back Jonathan Taylor continues. The debate of whether running backs deserve a pay increase has made headlines over the last few weeks.

After Taylor decided to report to camp despite his request for a contract extension, Irsay's comments changed everything. The longtime Indianapolis Colts team owner essentially said that he didn't believe that running backs deserved more money.

He added that some NFL agents are encouraging their clients to holdout and not work with teams and that he and Taylor haven't had any conversation about an extension as of late.

Despite his stance that he wasn't speaking about Jonathan Taylor, the Colts running back wasn't happy. On Saturday, he asked the team to trade him, a notion that the team doesn't intend to do.

It was then reported on Sunday that the team could place Taylor on the Non-Football Injury list after a recent back injury.

This back-and-forth between the team owner and running back has fans confused. The conversation about Taylor continued on Reddit as many blamed the organization.

A fan mentioned Irsay's involvement in possibly getting Dan Snyder ousted as Commanders team owner. Another said that HBO should have filmed the Indianapolis Colts for this season's "Hard Knocks" instead of the Jets.

Here is what fans are saying:

Are Jim Irsay and the Colts trying to avoid paying Jonathan Taylor?

Late Sunday, ESPN reported that sources believed that the Indianapolis Colts could place running back Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list. Apparently the running back complained of a back injury that the team says occurred before he reported to camp.

Taylor then took to social media to say that he has never had back pain and never told the team he had back pain, stating that ESPN's sources were incorrect.

Many began speculating that the Colts could use that excuse to refuse to pay Jonathan Taylor. Considering that the possible injury had occuured away from the team's training facility. It could also be used as a tactic by Irsay and the team since Taylor has expressed his desire for a trade.

On Monday morning, Taylor reported to training camp practice and didn't appear to be hindered by any type of injury. He also didn't stay away from participating in practice and decide to 'hold-in' until he receives a contract.