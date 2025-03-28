Houston Texans Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with DeMeco Ryans and Co.

All 32 teams in the league are working hard to complete their selection boards ahead of the three-day 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is less than a month away. Each team is permitted to invite up to 30 prospects to their facilities for meetings, interviews and physical testing as part of the top-30 visits process.

The top 30 visits are for players who a team wants to learn more about before the draft starts, and not necessarily the top 30 players on the team's draft board. The Houston Texans frequently invite candidates from various positions of need to acquire more data about them before the draft.

Here, we will take a look at the players the Texans are inviting for the top 30 visits this year.

Tracking the Houston Texans' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Shavon Revel (cornerback) - East Carolina

Shavon Revel, a projected first-round draft pick, reportedly had a top-30 visit to the Houston Texans last Friday. He is expected to visit several other NFL teams during the pre-draft process and has already paid a visit to the New Orleans Saints.

Revel missed most part of the 2024 season due to an ACL tear he sustained in September. He had recorded two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three pass breakups and four tackles in the three games he played before the injury.

2) Matthew Golden (wide receiver) - Texas

As part of their pre-draft evaluation process, the Houston Texans welcomed Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden at their facility last Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Sports.

Golden became the Texas Longhorns' top pass-catcher in 2024. At the NFL Scouting Combine earlier in March, he also demonstrated his explosiveness by recording the fastest 40-yard time of any offensive player, coming in at 4.29 seconds.

3) Josh Conerly Jr. (offensive tackle) - Oregon

Several pre-draft visits are already scheduled for Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who reportedly met with and impressed the Houston Texans during the NFL combine a few weeks ago. The Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears are among the teams he has booked for a top-30 visit.

Conerly is a projected first-round draft pick and is considered one of the best offensive line prospects in this class.

4) Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (linebacker) - USC

According to reports, the Houston Texans have arranged a top-30 meeting with Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, a projected Day 3 target.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound linebacker ran the 40-yard sprint at the USC Trojans' pro day in 4.54 seconds. In addition, he recorded a 7.40 three-cone drill, a 32-inch vertical leap, a 4.28 short shuttle and a 9-foot-1 broad jump.

5) Brashard Smith (running back) - SMU

Brashard Smith is scheduled to have a top-30 visit with the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Sports. The SMU Mustangs RB will also meet with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, according to the same report.

Smith helped SMU qualify for the College Football Playoff in 2024 with 1,332 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 39 receptions and four receiving touchdowns.

Other prospects who have met or are scheduled to meet the Houston Texans on a top-30 visit are:

Kyle Williams (wide receiver) - Washington State

Charles Grant (offensive tackle) - William and Mary

Jaydon Blue (running back) - Texas

