How many NIL deals does Darnell Wright have? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s endorsements

Darnell Wright is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Volunteers' offensive tackle is projected to get selected late in the first round.

Surprisingly, Wright is yet to receive financial gains from any name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. He did not sign any endorsement deals during his college football career.

Nonetheless, the Tennesse star is still reportedly valued at $357,000 before the draft. But that figure is bound to skyrocket once he signs a deal with an NFL team.

Wright is regarded as a top 25 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The 21-year-old has been linked with the Detroit Lions, who have the 18th overall pick.

The Lions are bound to keep tabs on some top linemen in the draft to boost their offensive line and Wright is certainly one of them. However, they won't be the only ones.

How did Darnell Wright fare in the 2022 season?

Tennessee Volunteers OT Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright had an excellent season with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022. He proved himself as the SEC’s best offensive tackle, earning unanimous first-team All-SEC honors.

He played in all 13 games at right tackle and tied for the team lead in offensive snaps (895). Wright helped Tennessee to second in the SEC East with an 11-2 record. They finished behind eventual CFP National Champions Georgia Bulldogs.

Although Wright spent most of last season at right tackle, he is versatile and can also play as a guard. In his four seasons with the Vols, the player featured in 47 games and saw action in 2,746 offensive snaps.

At 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, Wright has incredible size and power, and he also has impressive explosiveness and short-area athleticism despite being a man mountain.

Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team he suits up for in the 2023 season.

