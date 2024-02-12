How many people call in sick on Super Bowl Monday? Employees to miss work after NFL's title game

When two teams play in the Super Bowl, they give it their all and need a significant amount of recuperation time. It appears that many fans who watch the big game on TV also feel the same way.

Fan fatigue, though, may not be related to joint pain; rather, it may be the result of overindulging in pizza, drinking too much beer or staying up too late. As a result, some companies see a spike in the number of workers not reporting for duty the next day.

How many people call in sick on Super Bowl Monday?

There have been increasing reports of people skipping work on Monday following the NFL championship game, as the grandeur of the big game continues to shine brighter.

One of the most unproductive days of the year in the US is recognized as the "Super Sick Monday" following the Super Bowl. A day after the Big Game, an estimated 16 million people report sick to work, according to figures from a UKG Workforce Institute poll published by Bloomberg.

According to the UKG Workforce Institute survey, six million of them run the possibility of facing consequences at work if they pretend to be ill or skip work entirely without a good reason.

Employees frequently run the risk of facing consequences for skipping work because they are unsure of the response they will get if they request time off.

Apart from those who report sick with what has been dubbed the "Super Bowl Flu," an additional 45 million people work fewer hours than usual. Because of that, a lot of people think that every state should declare the day following a Super Bowl a national holiday.

Congress would need to intervene and enact legislation, though, for Mondays after a Super Bowl to be declared holidays, but each state sets its own legal holidays.

Is Super Bowl Monday a holiday?

Once, a couple of Tennessee lawmakers put up a bill to declare the Monday following the Super Bowl a public holiday.

One of the lawmakers, Rep. Joe Towns, felt that the Monday following the Big Game is becoming an unofficial holiday because too many people take the day off.

There's no national holiday following the Super Bowl at the moment, but many think there should be one should in the future if the league keeps growing.

Why can't we have a Super Bowl Saturday?

Fans have been pleading with the NFL for the Super Bowl to be moved from Sundays to Saturdays for the lasat few years.

In case you were wondering, the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 mandates that the Super Bowl be played exclusively on Sundays. To avoid interference with college and high school football games, which are usually played on Fridays and Saturdays, the act moved the league's broadcasting day to Sunday.

In a 2018 interview with The Kyle Brandt Football Experience, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that another reason the most important match of the American football season is played on Sundays is to draw in more spectators.

"The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger. Fans want to have the best opportunity to be able to see the game, and we want to give that to them, so Sunday night is a better night," Goodell said about the idea of moving the Super Bowl to a Saturday.