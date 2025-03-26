How much cap space do the Jets have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC East franchise ahead of NFL draft

The New York Jets have made some bold moves this offseason, ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. With new coach Aaron Glenn at the helm, the franchise appears to be heading in a different direction, as the Jets plan their rebuild.

With just under a month remaining before this year's draft, fans want to know how much cap space the AFC East franchise has to sign top prospects or free agents.

How much cap space do Jets have heading into 2025 NFL draft?

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

According to OverTheCap, the Jets have $27,788,803 remaining in cap space at the time of writing. They made space for new additions after releasing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, linebacker CJ Mosley and wideout Davante Adams. Even wideout Allen Lazard has been permitted to seek a trade.

While there were some big-name departures from New York this offseason, the Jets also made a splash with some arrivals in free agency. They signed quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million contract and linebacker Jamien Sherwood to a three-year, $45 million deal.

The Jets are also reportedly working on other deals this offseason to bolster their squad, but it appears that Fields will lead the team's offense next season. The signal-caller, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round in 2021, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as Russell Wilson's backup.

As things stand, the highest-paid player on the Jets roster is Quinnen Williams. The defensive tackle signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension in July 2023.

However, the Jets do have space for signing prospects in this year's NFL draft. They finished last season with a dismal 5-12 record and have the No. 7 pick in the first round.

The Jets are projected to have eight picks in this year's NFL draft.

Here is the full list of their current picks:

Round 1: No. 7 overall

No. 7 overall Round 2: No. 42 overall

No. 42 overall Round 3: No. 92 overall (via Detroit)

No. 92 overall (via Detroit) Round 4: No. 109 overall

No. 109 overall Round 5: No. 146 overall

No. 146 overall Round 5: No. 157 overall (via Pittsburgh)

No. 157 overall (via Pittsburgh) Round 6: No. 188 overall

No. 188 overall Round 7: No. 209 overall (via Kansas City)

