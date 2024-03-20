How to watch Caleb Williams pro day: Date, Time, TV channel

Caleb Williams is set to throw for his Pro Day, which is an opportunity for schools to host their draft prospects and allow them to perform in front of scouts, general managers, coaches and other personnel that help make draft decisions. This is usually a really good opportunity for players, and it gives teams a more intimate look at who they might select.

This is a unique situation for teams interested in Caleb Williams. Undoubtedly, they all had scouts at his games for USC, but they haven't gotten to see him workout. He declined to participate in the combine, so this is any team's one shot to see him do drills and things of that nature.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How to watch Caleb Williams' Pro Day?

The entire Pro Day will be shown live on the NFL Network. It will also be streamed on NFL+ for subscribers. It begins at at 12:30 p.m. CT but will air on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CT.

When is Caleb Williams' Pro Day?

USC will host its pro day on March 20. It will not just be for Caleb Williams, though. Other USC athletes will be there, including Brenden Rice, Marshawn Lloyd, and other draft hopefuls that are hailing from the same university.

Caleb Williams will throw at the Pro Day

Rice confirmed that he'd be catching passes from Williams via Yahoo! Sports:

"Caleb Williams. Yeah, heck yeah. I'm trying to go ahead and compete at whatever people would like me to go out there and do. I'm gonna go out there and do it."

Teams can ask these players to do specific things, so they each have a shot to show specifically what a team might want to see from them.

What will Caleb Williams do on his pro day?

Caleb Williams will throw to his college teammates at his Pro Day. They will run routes and catch passes from Williams, who may endure some simulated pressure as part of the drill. He will do any number of the standard NFL drills that teams want to see. The draw of a Pro Day is the freedom to do whatever drills one or a team wants.

Who from the Bears will attend Williams' pro day?

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick and are all but assured to take Caleb Williams. That means they'll have plenty in attendance, including up to eight people.

GM Ryan Poles, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph will at least be there.

Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Draft projection

Given the Bears interest, he's all but locked to go first overall. However, Caleb Williams could slip in a shocking move. If the Bears decide they prefer Drake Maye or even Jayden Daniels more, they might take those players (although they could likely trade down to two or three to get them and recoup assets for the Williams selection).

If that happens, Williams would go no lower than third overall. The Washington Commanders are taking a quarterback at two overall, and would likely be thrilled if Williams were available.

The New England Patriots are picking third and need a quarterback, and if Williams somehow made it to them, they'd jump for joy. There's almost no scenario he doesn't go first, but Williams will go no worse than third.