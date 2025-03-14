Indianapolis Colts 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Daniel Jones and more

The Indianapolis Colts added defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum as well as quarterback Daniel Jones to their roster at the start of this year's free agency window. A few players have also left the team, including defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo and offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries.

Indianapolis Colts free agency tracker 2025

1) S Camryn Bynum (four-year, $60 million contract)

Camryn Bynum entered free agency as one of the top safeties in the open market. So, it's not a surprise that it didn't take him long to sign a contract with another team.

The Indianapolis Colts have signed the former Minnesota Vikings safety to a four-year deal worth up to $60 million.

2) CB Charvarius Ward (three-year, $60 million contract)

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has reached an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts to sign a $60 million contract for three years.

Ward brings a wealth of experience to the Colts defense after playing for the Niners from 2022 to 2024. Over the past three seasons, he has recorded 213 tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, 41 passes defensed, and six interceptions. He recorded five interceptions, 18 pass break-ups, and a pick-six in 2023 which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

3) QB Daniel Jones (one-year, $14 million contract)

Daniel Jones' addition has essentially given the Colts seasoned competition for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was inconsistent in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Jones, who signed a $14 million, one-year contract with Indianapolis, has 69 career starts and a wealth of experience. He might well be able to unseat Richardson as the starting quarterback.

4) RB Khalil Herbert (one-year contract)

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a one-year contract with Khalil Herbert, who is expected to be the team's second-choice RB in 2025 behind Jonathan Taylor.

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Herbert in the middle of last season after he began the season with the Chicago Bears. He played in eight games and gained 114 yards on 28 rushes. He also recorded eight receptions for 21 yards.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 free agency re-signings

1) WR Ashton Dulin (two-year, $8.5 million contract)

Ashton Dulin has been with the Indianapolis Colts since 2019 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. The wide receiver has been re-signed by the organization to a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension.

Dulin has 35 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns in 70 games, five of which he has started. He has also made a name for himself as a key member of the special teams, earning a second-team All-Pro nod in 2021.

2) C Wesley French (one-year contract)

Center Wesley French has been re-signed by the Colts to a one-year contract; however, the financial details have not yet been made public.

French, who joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022, was placed on injured reserve for the 2024 season because of a lower-body injury he suffered during training camp.

